Netflix: Check out the releases and successes that can rock your weekend

If you are one of those who bet on movies for the weekend, you need to check out Netflix release tips. The list we’ve prepared below includes the movies that are coming to the platform. See this and more news this Friday (26), at Entertainment Portal.

This Friday (26th), we’ve separated some Netflix movies that can get you out of boredom. If you like to plan for the weekend, check out the tips we have prepared. Well, since November 24th, Netflix has been releasing films that have drawn praise from viewers.

On Wednesday (24), among the releases are: A Mais Pura Verdade, Um Menino Chamador Natal e Ferida.

If you like the miniseries, A Pura Verdade, it might be a good tip for you. The genre is between the suspense and the police. Present in the top 5 on Netflix, there is a promise to thrill viewers. The miniseries tells the story of a comedian who became poor after an unhappy night. If you like marathon on weekends, this is an excellent tip.

A Boy Called Christmas is for you who like magic movies! This is a great option to watch with the whole family. and tells the story of a boy who seeks his father, but who has emotional surprises from time to time.

Ferida is one of Netflix’s releases in the drama category, it has realistic scenes and promises to take the viewer’s breath away. The indicative rating is for people over 18 and can bring you good thoughts this weekend.

You can’t miss it: Cauã Reymond in a way you’ve never seen! See controversial statements by the actor

Netflix releases more news for the weekend

This Friday (26), Netflix launched two new features on the platform. Arrived on the menu: A Castle for Christmas and Pampered.

A Castle For Christmas is anyone who likes romantic movies and wants to have a good laugh. The film tells the adventures of a writer visiting Scotland and getting involved with the owner of a castle.

Mimadinhos is a high-spirited film and tells the story of a rich dad who teaches his children to earn an honest living.. For Sunday (28), the platform announces the arrival of the Elves and is aimed at those who like horrifying films with a Christmas touch.

Check it out here too: Current singer Eduardo Costa appears in rare click after controversy with ex