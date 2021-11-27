Netflix launches this week (11/26/2021)

The last weekend of November arrived on Netflix, which means that the Saturday and Sunday marathon is packed with streaming news. Preparing for a new month full of firsts, this week had several new movies, new series and unmissable documentaries for you to better enjoy your subscription.

As usual, the Canaltech brings that weekly list with everything that’s new in the catalog so you don’t miss a thing, in addition to leaving six nominations that you can’t miss when setting up the movie session. Prepare your place, set aside the popcorn and enjoy!

We started the list of nominations with something 100% suitable for those who have had a full week and need, more than anything, a few minutes to cool off, laugh and relax. Jonas Brothers Family Roast is an hour-long comedy special that features the brothers band Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas making jokes, pranks, imitations and, of course, musical performances with none other than their own family.

Following, we also have the Part 2 in Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia, whose first season divided opinions among He-Man fans, but which now seems to have set the tone and has been pleasing new and old fans of the character and this universe. Furthermore, with an Age of Darkness taking over Eternia, new good guys are introduced to the story, giving a different approach to everything that has happened so far.

Closing the series nominations, there’s also a title that will make you want to lick the screen: School of Chocolate, a production for you to relax while accompanying eight bakers who are true experts in this sweet that so many people love. Competing for a $50,000 prize pool, they will take their skills to the next level over eight episodes, given the opportunity to change their careers forever.

Now talking about movies, we started the nominations with a Christmas feature: a boy called christmas is one of the most anticipated titles in this festive lineup on Netflix. Gil Kenan’s feature is adapted from Matt Haig’s book of the same name and follows an ordinary young man named Nikolas who sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the northern snow in search of his father, who set out on a mission to discover Elfhelm, the mythological village of the elves. The film has a cute approach and a magical atmosphere, and it can finally answer a question that has always been asked by fans of this beloved holiday: what is, in fact, the origin of Santa Claus?

Still talking about Christmas, the movie came to Netflix a castle for christmas, another special of this festive wave that streaming has prepared for the end of the year. Unlike the previous feature, this one is more suitable for fans of romantic comedies, taking the story to Scotland: when the writer Sophie wants to buy a castle, the owner of the place doesn’t want to sell it to a foreign person. Trying to reach an agreement, the two do not stop fighting, but end up living an amazing romance story.

Closing the list, The honest truth attracted the majority of Netflix subscribers in a surprising way, holding steady and strong in the Brazilian Top 10 of streaming. Here we follow the comedian Kid, who is experiencing the best moment of his career. However, one fine day everything is put at risk when he ends up getting involved in a crime because of his brother. The two get into a situation beyond complicated, which can put everything that Kid has achieved so far at risk.

These were just some indications that the Canaltech separated for you to enjoy the weekend, but the list of releases from Netflix is ​​complete below for you to check.

