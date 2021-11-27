Netherlands detects 61 infected on two flights from South Africa







Protests against measures to contain Covid in Amsterdam 11/20/2021 REUTERS/Eva Plevier Photo: Reuters

Dutch health authorities reported 61 cases of covid-19 among a group of 600 passengers arriving from South Africa this Friday, 26. The Netherlands banned all air travel from southern Africa, but the two KLM flights had already taken off .

New tests are being carried out this Saturday, 27th, to identify whether any of the passengers are infected with the Ômicron variant. “Travelers who test positive will be placed in isolation in a hotel near Schiphol,” health officials said in a statement.

Passengers on the two KLM flights told Reuters they had spent hours waiting on the airport runway while the Dutch Ministry of Health decided what steps would be taken in relation to the group.

“Heavy applause because there’s a bus that has come to take us…somewhere,” tweeted the journalist from The New York Times Stephanie Nolen, who was on the plane from Johannesburg.

Nolen wrote hours later that her test was negative and that she was awaiting a new flight to Canada. Passengers staying in the Netherlands will be quarantined at home for 5 days.

The new variant was detected at a time when many European countries are battling an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Dutch government on Friday announced the nightly closings of bars, restaurants and most stores as it tries to contain a record wave of covid-19 cases that is straining the country’s health care system. / With information from Reuters