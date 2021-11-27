Netherlands tightens health restrictions to curb disease

The Hague, 26 Nov 2021 (AFP) – The prime minister of the Netherlands announced this Friday (26) the increase in sanitary restrictions to contain an outbreak of covid-19 cases, with the closing of bars, restaurants and commerce ” not essential” at 5:00 pm (1:00 pm Brasília time).

“from sunday [28], in principle, everything will be closed between 5:00 pm and 5:00 am in the Netherlands [13h00 e 01h00 no horário de Brasília]”except for the stores considered essential,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte declared at a press conference in The Hague, where dozens of protesters also gathered.

Schools will remain open, despite the strong increase in infections among children. “You have to be realistic, the daily numbers are getting higher,” said Rutte.

Dutch authorities registered 21,350 new infections this Friday, slightly less than the moving average of 22,258 cases seen over the past seven days.

“Less than half of the people with symptoms are tested, which shows that the message is not getting sufficiently diffused, and I take the blame,” added the political leader.

During Rutte’s press conference, an AFP journalist noted that protesters who had gathered in front of the ministries in The Hague were carrying megaphones and whistles.

Many police vehicles were deployed around the site, fearing further riots after many days of tension across the country.