Neto criticizes Flamengo fans for tying pigs at Maracanã

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto bets on Palmeiras as the Copa Libertadores champion. Despite not wanting to see his biggest rival conquer the Americas one more time, the former Corinthians player showed more dislike for Flamengo and for the rubro-negro fans, who he has accused of being haughty. The decision is tomorrow (27), at 5 pm (GMT), at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo.

During today’s “Os Donos da Bola”, Neto criticized the Flamengo fans for tying a pig to a tree, wrapped in a Palmeiras flag, near one of the accesses to Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The pig was later rescued by animal advocates.

“Palmeiras will be champion of the Libertadores. The Corinthians fans can be mad at me. No problem, I don’t want to do averages. What’s happening with Renato Gaúcho, the superb Flamengo team — they think that only they exist as a soccer team —, tying the pig, which is the symbol of Palmeiras, in front of the Maracanã… It’s a lack of respect, a shame!”, said Neto.

“And what’s more, the fans keep asking to send Renato Gaúcho away. It already happened to Rogério Ceni because the atmosphere was bad and because Flamengo thinks they’ll win everything. They think it’s better than Real Madrid, than Bayern Munich. they are so superb! And Palmeiras is quiet…”, he continued.

Neto praised the posture of Palmeiras in the days before the decision, saying that the Palmeiras news is occupied by discussions about the formation of the team and not about extrafield factors.

“Palmeiras is discussing whether they will play with three defenders, whether they will play with Scarpa and Raphael Veiga, whether they will play Felipe Melo. With Palmeiras we discuss the game. With Flamengo, the discussion is about the World Cup, which they already have. they won the first game and are going to play the final against Chelsea. They are already buying tickets for that,” joked Neto.

“At these times, football is so good. It’s bad for me, I’ll have a ‘pissary’. (…) Palmeiras comes quietly and is considered an underdog. Look what Flamengo’s fans have done [com o porco]. If we do this with the vulture? That gives strength to the opponent,” he concluded.