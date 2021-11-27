New Coronavirus Variant Takes Down Bitcoin and Traditional Markets

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Thursday (25) that it is monitoring a new variant of Covid, called B.1.1.529, which has more variations than the previous ones. This variant has been detected in South Africa and the lack of knowledge about it is scaring the markets.

Both traditional markets and cryptocurrencies dawned sharply on the morning of this Friday (26). As an example, the Ibovespa (IBOV) opened its trading with a drop of 3%, while Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 8% since 9pm yesterday.

Bitcoin again walks with the traditional market, as in the beginning of the Covid pandemic, which is a good sign that it is maturing. Now we can only wait for answers to the consequences of this variant that for now is causing most investors to be waiting for the worst case scenario.

New variant worries markets

According to the WHO announcement, the concern with this variant is related to its mutations since it has around 50, much more than the previous ones. Due to at least 30 mutations in the S protein, vaccines can become useless and new lockdown measures can be adopted.

Because of this, markets around the world dawned in decline this Friday (26). Europe is the most affected region so far, with indices in Spain, France, the European Union, Poland, Italy and Germany showing drops of more than 3% at the moment. Followed by the Ibovespa (IBOV) in Brazil, down 3%.

Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, being traded without interruption, had already begun to reflect the new Covid variant the night before. Both the three largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB), and other altcoins are showing declines of more than 7%.

This drop comes at a critical time for the BTC, which twice in a row has failed to stay above $65,000 in the past two months.

History repeats itself and bitcoin follows traditional markets

As in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, where both stock exchanges and critpocurrencies operated at a low level, the world is once again worried about the dangers of this virus, which may once again close trades and further slow down the economy.

Despite this, the interrelationship between traditional and crypto markets could be a good indication that Bitcoin is maturing, going hand in hand with the world economy.

For now, it remains to be hoped that scientists have more news about the impacts that this new variant will cause. After all, not much is known about their dangers, transmission rate and how they will affect current vaccines. For now, the world is just speculating the worst-case scenario, again converting part of its assets to cash.