New holographic camera takes pictures from inside the human skull

A team of engineers from Northwestern University, USA, created a high-resolution camera capable of “seeing” through solid and opaque objects — such as human tissue and bones, for example. The device uses a light capture system called synthetic wavelength holography. Confused? Calm down, we’ll exemplify.

Organ visualization

The method developed by the engineers can quickly capture images over large areas with sub-millimeter accuracy — that is, to less than a millimeter. With this resolution capability, the computer camera can, for example, visualize organs through the skin, identifying tiny capillaries in operation.

The new device works by shooting light beams at hidden items or out of the human field of vision. After spreading through the environment, the laser returns to the camera. Then an algorithm is run to reconstruct the signals from that light and reveal static or high-speed objects — like the heart beating in the chest.

Simply put, the system can “extract” information from non-visible light and make it visible through the integration of holographic technology and Artificial Intelligence.

While the method has great potential, particularly for non-invasive medical imaging, researchers believe the applications are endless and can be used in many other areas.

“Our technology will usher in a new wave of imaging capabilities. These sensors use visible or infrared light, but the principle is universal, and can be extended to other wavelengths”, explains engineering professor Florian Willomitzer, the study’s lead author. For example, the same method can be applied to radio waves for space exploration or to underwater acoustic images”.

A scientific article detailing the discovery was published in the journal Nature Communications. You can read it by clicking on this link.