new immortal already said that he would not be vaccinated because he had covid

Jurist José Paulo Cavalcanti, elected as the new immortal of the ABL (Brazilian Academy of Letters), has already denied the mandatory vaccination against covid-19. He stated that he would not take the immunizing agent in October 2020, claiming that he did not need it because he had already contracted the disease.

In the 2020 article published in Veja magazine, the jurist pointed out, without scientific proof, that it would not be able to infect people because it has a “natural protection” from the virus. He also defended that only people who agree to receive the immunizing agent should be vaccinated.

After the appointment, the jurist had another position on the matter. In an interview to the website Metrópoles released today, he says that he has already taken the vaccine three times since the publication of the article and would take a fourth if necessary.

“Opinions are given in certain historical times. Just look at the positions of Drauzio Varela and Roberto Kalil. When I wrote, it was still not certain that vaccines would be scientifically safe. Today, everything has changed. There is no doubt that we should all get vaccines “, said Cavalcanti.

Justifications like this were repeated several times, including by president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) — on October 10, for example, he complained about not being able to enter the Vila Belmiro stadium to follow the match between Santos and Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship.

“There is no doubt that even those infected with the coronavirus should take the doses”, explains Dr. Denise Garrett, vice president of the Sabin Institute of Vaccines, an institution that works with public immunization policies in various parts of the world. .