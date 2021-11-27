‘New me’, reflects Ivete’s husband, amid rumors of separation – Entertainment

Daniel Cady, husband of Ivete Sangalo, shared a long text on social media this Friday afternoon (26). In the publication, the nutritionist reflected on the inevitable events of life, those that are often beyond our control, considering the maxim of ‘letting it happen’.

“Try to let things be. Try to let the sun rise by itself. Try to let the sun go down by itself. If you’re sick, let it be and focus on what’s in your power and not your control,” he began.

Elsewhere, Daniel reflected a little more deeply on the subject. “Living is definitely not bad. You know, we must move in one direction, and move forward. way,” he said.

In recent weeks, the changes that Daniel made on his social network led to the suspicion that the nutritionist was separating from Ivete Sangalo. He deleted the photos he had with the singer, leaving only two records: one from 2017 and the other from 2018. Today, these two photos no longer exist. They have also been deleted.

In the singer’s profile, the situation is not very different. Daniel appears in just one photo, published on Father’s Day. Ivete Sangalo’s press office says she doesn’t comment on the artist’s personal life.

Read the full text

Try to let things be. Try letting the sun rise by itself. Try to let the sun go down by itself. If you’re sick, let it go and focus on what’s in your power and not your control. If you (are) in difficulties, just let it be, don’t try to fight it, because the natural way is for time to resolve everything. Living is definitely not bad. You know, we must move in one direction, and move forward. Never get that in one place and think you will remain stuck to it. Try to find ways to let things be, in their own way. Whichever way it works. Of course, we have our own way of letting things be. Try to do this, and when you do, all things will automatically come. I know I can explain why. We often think that if we want things we must do something, but often it doesn’t work. And finally, when we get what we wanted, we’re not happy with it, and we already want something else. So, if you let it be, in fact, the things your heart really wants, come. That’s the funniest thing. I just don’t know how to explain it. That’s how it is. So in that spirit, in that state of mind, try to let it be. It is not impossible to gain health. It’s not impossible to lose weight without crazy diets and standards that hurt them more. Whatever it is you’re looking for, if your heart wants it and you act without thinking it’s all so difficult, it will really emerge.

Would you like to come?

Blank contract?

No conditioners?

#changereprecise #common challenge #let it flow

#neweu #missionpossible

#danielcady #comidadetrue