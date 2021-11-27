Every year, the minimum wage is adjusted based on Brazil’s inflation rates. That is, if inflation increases by 10%, for example, the minimum wage, by law, must receive an adjustment in the same proportion.

However, due to the pandemic and the economic situation in Brazil, inflation rates have increased month by month. Consequently, this will bring a record rise in the new national minimum wage for 2022.

New minimum wage of 2022 will be the highest in history

If the increase in inflation continues, without changes in the calculation, the minimum wage for 2022 may have a readjustment above the amount previously forecast. Currently in the range of BRL 1,100, the national floor should rise to BRL 1,210.44 in 2022. The value is BRL 41.44 more compared to the official government proposal, released in August, of BRL 1,169. Thus, this must be the biggest readjustment of the minimum wage in history.

Furthermore, the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). The data are from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

According to the government’s presentation of the 2022 budget in Congress, the correction of the minimum wage will only be made based on inflation; that is, according to the INPC estimate. If the new readjustment is fulfilled, the purchasing power of those who earn a minimum wage will remain unchanged, without real gains.

According to the Constitution, the amount must be corrected, at least, considering the variation of the INPC from the previous year. It is noteworthy that, in order to guarantee an increase in the minimum wage, the government must increase expenses. The reason has to do with social security benefits, which, in short, cannot be less than the current minimum wage.

Finally, according to government calculations, for every BRL 1 increase in the national floor, it is estimated to create an increase in total expenditure of BRL 35 million in the 2022 budget.

