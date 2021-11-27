New PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar now available?

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is one of the hottest issues on the part of workers. First, because the benefit that should have been released this year was postponed to next year, second that, with the end of the year approaching and the disclosure that the allowance will be made available from January, it makes workers seek more and more for information.

Wage allowance in 2022

Initially, we need to clarify to workers who did not receive the 2020 base year benefit, which should have been paid this year, that the concession rules have not changed.

The reason for the postponement was due to the government’s difficulty in finding resources to finance the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, better known as “Bem”, made available this year until the month of August.

According to Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) responsible for managing the PIS/Pasep, despite the postponement, the change in dates will not impact or harm anyone who is entitled to the benefit.

What will change next year is only the payment system, which will not occur as before, that is, with the benefit being released only in the second half of one year and finalized in the first half of the following year.

Now, for next year, payments will be released between January and December, in other words, all workers will be paid in the same year.

payment schedule

The salary bonus payment schedule has not yet been released, however, despite not having been released, it has already been confirmed by Codefat that the annual payment schedule will be established in the month of January.

In other words, in January the calendar will already be available to citizens, where payment will take place between the months of January and December.

Therefore, the expectation is that the payments to workers take place in the birthday months, without any changes, therefore, it is possible that in January, the birthdays in January will start to receive the salary bonus.

What is not known is whether the payment in January was already doubled, considering that next year the government will have to pay the PIS/Pasep base year 2020 and 2021, thus, it will be necessary to wait for the definition by the government.

It is worth remembering that, as regards payments, the Abono Salarial, PIS and PASEP will continue to be paid, respectively, by Caixa Econômica Federal and by Banco do Brasil SA