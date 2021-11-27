New Russian space module is docked with international station ISS; watch VIDEO | Science

Russia’s new Pritchal space module successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) this Friday (26), becoming the second spacecraft of its type to be placed in orbit by Moscow this year, after Nauka.

The procedure was performed automatically, according to the space agency Roscosmos, which released images of the module floating in space with the blue oceans and Earth’s white clouds in the background. See the VIDEO above.

“Once the waterproofing checks are complete, Russian crew members will open the transition hatches and carry out final operations,” the agency explained.

The Pritchal (platform, in Russian) took off on Wednesday with a Soyuz 2.1B rocket from the cosmodrome – launch area – of Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

“Today we can say that the Russian segment of the International Space Station is complete,” Roscosmos director Dmitri Rogozin said in a statement.

Cosmonauts – as Russian astronauts are called – will now connect Pritchal to the ISS on a spacewalk scheduled for January 19, and on March 18 their first manned spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-21, will dock there.

Why are astronauts called cosmonauts in Russia?

In addition to the four-tonne module, the mission also delivered nearly 700 kilograms of supplies and equipment to the ISS.