New strain has 8 times more mutations than worry variants

The WHO (World Health Organization) declared today that the new strain of SARS-CoV-2, omicron, is a variant of concern (VOCs), the fifth so-classed. But this new variant surprised scientists by the eight times the number of mutations in other strains already classified as of concern, in addition to the rate of contagion.

WHO points out that the variant was detected at faster rates than previous outbreaks of infection.

“Tomicron has an unprecedented set of mutations in the Spike protein: there are 32 changes between mutations and deletions, ten in the RBD region [principal sítio de ligação às células e um dos principais alvos de anticorpos]. In the other variants of concern, this number of mutations [na Spike] it is between three and four”, he explains.

Today, the vaccines already created against covid-19 target precisely the Spike protein, which coats the coronavirus. It is associated with the ability of the virus to enter human cells and is one of the main targets of antibodies. It was mutations in this protein, for example, that made delta more contagious.

According to WHO, the new variant is the most “significant” detected so far and has a high potential for propagation. It was originally discovered in South Africa two weeks ago (with 22 cases) and is already circulating in some countries around the world. Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) recommended that Brazil adopt flight restrictions to six African countries.

“Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants,” says the Technical Advisory Group report on the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, soon after the WHO classification.

The document further states that there is evidence that omicron is capable of transmitting the virus, as seen in South Africa. “In recent weeks, infections have risen sharply, coinciding with detection of the omicron variant. The first known confirmed infection was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021.”

Our World in Data graph shows the exponential growth of cases in South Africa from November 9, the date of the first diagnosis with the new variant Image: UOL Art

On the African continent, only 7% of the inhabitants are fully vaccinated — which facilitates the emergence and spread of new variants.

The new variant worries WHO. In addition, countries in Europe, for example, are already closing their borders to try to contain the spread of the new strain. Belgium has today detected the first case of the new variant in Europe.

“What is impressive about this number [de mutações na ômicron] is that it denotes an evolution rate above the one we had been observing, similar to what we saw at the end of last year”, he explains Spilk.

For virologist Felipe Naveca, from Fiocruz Amazônia and who coordinated the discovery of the gamma variant, the world must follow the information about the new variant very carefully. “It has this very large number of mutations in Spike, including several that have already been pointed out as mutations of concern. In addition, it has already been associated with an increase in cases in the places where it was found,” he says.

This result is yet another that shows the importance of genomic surveillance, especially in a pandemic context, and how we cannot fool ourselves into thinking the pandemic is over.”

Felipe Naveca, virologist

How does a variant turn from worry

Before understanding how a variant is classified as a concern, you need to know that viruses mutate constantly. This is natural and can occur with each new copy it generates in humans.

When these mutations occur and give it an evolutionary advantage, it starts to gain territory and spread faster. These changes are consolidated and we have a variant there.

Factors for a variant to be declared of concern by WHO

Increased transmissibility or harmful alteration in the epidemiology of covid-19;

Increased virulence or change in the clinical presentation of the disease;

Decrease in the effectiveness of social and public health measures or diagnoses, vaccines and therapies available.

New coronavirus concern level scale, according to WHO Image: WHO

The analysis to reach the conclusion whether or not it is of concern is done through a comparative assessment, which checks whether there is one or more of the changes in these three items to a degree capable of affecting global public health.

According to Fernando Spilki, the definition of whether a variant is a concern or not is done in a collegiate manner with technical staff from several countries.

“This is a joint decision, thought out by the collegiate. People who participated in the WHO meeting reached this conclusion based on a consensus that is closely related to issues that have already been observed, such as the potential that a variant can have in generating a large number of cases,” he says.

Today, there are 5 so-called worry variants in circulation around the world:

Alpha (Identified in the UK)

Beta (South Africa)

Gamma (Brazil)

Delta (India)

O micron (South Africa)

Despite the fact that gamma is a national strain, it was “overcome” in the dispute for space with delta, which today accounts for more than 90% of the covid-19 cases in the country, according to the Fiocruz genomic network (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation ).

For Spilki, it’s still too early to know the power of the ô variantmicron will have to “pierce” the effects of the vaccines used today in the world.

“This has to come from laboratory experiments. It has mutations that have already been found in other variants, which gave a partial loss of neutralization by antibodies, but other vaccine schemes and the booster dose itself managed to adequately overcome. But it is something that, from now on, with the laboratory results and field observations, we will be able to say with more certainty”, he says.

Vaccine platforms available today have an ability to be updated faster, should the need arise. And there is already a statement even from the major vaccine producers saying that they are already working on it. So, no matter what happens, it’s important for people to understand that we’ve had previous variants and the most important thing was to evolve in vaccination.”

Fernando Spilki, virologist

Pfizer announced that it would take about 100 days to develop and produce a tailored vaccine for the new variant of the coronavirus, if necessary. A spokesman for the drugmaker said the company is already studying B.1.1.529 and is expected to release the first data “in two weeks at the latest”.