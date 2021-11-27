New therapy: pills for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis to be distributed by SUS

RIO – The Unified Health System (SUS) will start distributing the drug Olumiant (baricitinib), pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, as a form of oral treatment for adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis of moderate to severe intensity. The medication in pill form will benefit those who need to lose hours or workday to be medicated intravenously (via serum) or subcutaneously (via injections).

Until March 30, 2022, more than 570 thousand pills will be delivered to SUS. The drug was launched in Brazil in 2019 and is marketed in more than 70 countries around the world to treat the autoimmune disease, which affects about 2 million people in the country. The first installment of the drug contract for treatment in the public health system has already been delivered.

The standard treatment drugs for the disease are adalimumab and methotrexate. The new medication showed action superior to those already known in several measures of effectiveness, according to a study carried out with more than 3,500 patients worldwide. Improvement was seen especially in combating joint inflammation, delaying disease progression, and rapid improvement in rheumatoid arthritis symptoms such as joint pain, fatigue, and morning stiffness.

According to rheumatologist Rina Giorgi, director of the HSPE-IAMSPE rheumatology service in São Paulo and president of the Brazilian Academy of Rheumatology, Olumiant was incorporated into the SUS’s high-cost medications and its differential in relation to other remedies is the mode in which they act in the body.

– The ones before were medications produced by living cells, which targeted proteins different from the inflammatory process that occurs in rheumatoid arthritis. One type of protein was blocked through that type of treatment. The new medication will block different cytokines that participate in the immune process that leads to inflammation – explained the specialist to GLOBO.

For her, the biggest gain from the change of medication was the fact that Olumiant is administered orally, in pills, whose use of one pill a day facilitates the adherence of patients to the treatment. Another difference highlighted by the doctor is that between two to four weeks of treatment, the inflammatory process becomes very controlled, which increases the patient’s quality of life and reduces the occurrence of severe pain.

– Studies have also shown that in two weeks of treatment, you can see an improvement in pain – celebrated the doctor.

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

It is an autoimmune inflammatory disease that mainly affects the body’s joints. According to Dr Rina Giorgi, it can affect all of the patient’s joints. The main symptoms are joint pain, associated with edema (swelling) in the areas.

– This leads to morning stiffness. The person wakes up with swollen and painful joints, with difficulties in opening their hands and taking the first steps of the day – he said.

According to her, in some cases, rheumatoid arthritis can affect some organs such as the lung and heart, but these occurrences are rare.

– In the past, it was very common for patients to come to consultations after a long period of illness, and they arrived using a wheelchair, walker or canes, but today, it is understood that the inflammatory process must be diagnosed and treated as quickly as possible – reported.

The disease can be controlled through the therapeutic drug process, but there is no cure.

According to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, rheumatoid arthritis impacts about 1% of the population. The cause is unknown and affects women twice as often as men, generally in their 30s and 40s. The most common symptoms are pain, swelling, heat and redness in any joint in the body, especially the hands and wrists.

Untreated patients may develop deformities and inability to carry out their daily or professional activities.

– The elbow can bend less, which can prevent the person from feeding alone – exemplifies dr. Rina As it is an autoimmune disease, the immune system, which normally defends our body from infections (viruses and bacteria), starts to attack the organism itself (in this case, the tissue that surrounds the joints, known as synovia).