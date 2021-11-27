New variant is called ”micron’: WHO surprises scientists, does not opt ​​for the name ‘Nu’, and points out ‘concern’ about reinfection

The World Health Organization has classified the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa as a “variant of concern” (VOC). The strain was named Ômicron, a letter in the Greek alphabet. Preliminary evidence suggests there is an increased risk of reinfection and that there has been a “harmful shift in the epidemiology of COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement following a closed meeting of independent experts who reviewed the data.

Infections in South Africa have risen sharply in recent weeks, coinciding with detection of the variant now designated as omicron, the WHO said. The first case was diagnosed on November 9th.

This is the fifth strain classified as a concern variant. The others are Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

Variants that demonstrate community transmission capability and spread rapidly within a country or to other countries are classified as “variants of interest”. The “concern variants” are those that, in addition to spreading, impact the course of the disease, for example, by increasing the transmission rate, changing or increasing symptoms or reducing the effectiveness of health measures such as diagnosis, vaccination and treatments therapeutic.





Protester throws stones at Belgian riot police in Brussels Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP Protesters set fire to the streets during a demonstration against the Belgian government’s measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and make vaccination mandatory in Brussels Photo: HATIM KAGHAT / AFP Image shows a burned-out electric scooter after a protest against the partial blockade in Rotterdam, Netherlands Photo: JEFFREY GROENEWEG / AFP Activists take part in a demonstration against Covid-19 health measures in downtown Breda, Netherlands Photo: ROB ENGELAAR / AFP Police officers patrol the streets during riots against the partial blockade in Roermond. The Netherlands reintroduced a three-week partial lockdown starting last Saturday, and plans to ban unvaccinated people from entering some places Photo: ROB ENGELAAR / AFP Bus stop destroyed during a protest against Dutch government restrictions in Groningen. New riots broke out this weekend over measures against the coronavirus Photo: CORNE SPARIDAENS / AFP Police use water cannon to disperse protesters during demonstration against Covid-19 measures, including country’s health pass, in Brussels Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP Belgian riot police confront protesters during protest against health measures in Brussels Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP Protesters confront riot police during a demonstration against Belgian government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and mandatory vaccination in Brussels Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP Thousands of people took to the streets this Sunday in Brussels to protest the Belgian government’s measures to stop the new wave of covid-19 Photo: HADRIEN DURE / AFP New wave of covid-19 is hitting several countries in Central Europe. Confinement measures have provoked reactions from the population, sparking a wave of protests in several European cities. Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP Woman walks past closed booths at the Christmas market on Marienplatz in central Munich, southern Germany Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP People line up outside a vaccination center in Munich, southern Germany. Restrictive measures have increased demand for immunization Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP In Austria, a woman passes a closed shoe store on Graben, a street in Vienna’s city center that is normally crowded with people. Country started its fourth national lockdown this Monday (22) to try to contain Covid-19 Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP People pass a closed store in Graben, in the Austrian capital Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP Tables and chairs are seen piled up as the Austrian government imposes a new general blockade in Salzburg Photo: LUKAS BARTH / REUTERS

International scientists believed that the new variant would be called Nu, following the logic of the Greek alphabet, used to name the strains that arise from the new coronavirus. However, the entity decided to use the 15th letter and not the 13th. WHO skipped the names Nu and Ksi, but has not yet provided a justification for such a decision.

“Several laboratories have indicated that in the widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene loss or S gene failure) and this test can therefore be used as a marker for the variant while confirmation of sequencing is pending,” WHO said in a statement.

“Using this approach, this variant was detected at faster rates than previous outbreaks of infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage,” said the entity, which will continue to monitor the new strain.

travel restrictions

The new variant has already been responsible for 100 cases of Covid-19 in South Africa and has also been detected in Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong. Several countries have already restricted flights to the affected regions. This Friday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a technical note recommending the immediate suspension of flights coming from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Previously, the WHO has warned countries against hasty imposition of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus variant, saying they should adopt a “scientific and risk-based approach”. Global authorities have reacted with alarm to the new strain detected in South Africa, with the European Union and the UK among those tightening border controls as scientists look to find out whether the mutation is resistant to the vaccine.

“For now, the implementation of travel measures is being warned,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told the UN at an event in Geneva. — WHO recommends that countries continue to apply a scientific and risk-based approach when implementing travel measures.

It would take several weeks to determine the transmissibility of the strain and the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies against it, he said, noting that 100 strains of the strain have been reported so far.

People should continue to wear masks whenever possible, avoid large gatherings, ventilate rooms and maintain hand hygiene, added Lindmeier.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of emergency, commended South Africa’s public health institutions for picking up the signal for the new variant. But he cautioned that while some countries have systems in place to do this, the situation elsewhere is often unclear.

— It’s really important that there are no hasty answers, especially with regard to South Africa, as we’ve seen before: the minute there’s any mention of any kind of variant, everyone closes borders and restricts travel.