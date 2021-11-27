New York declares state of emergency after case increase

She said the variant has yet to be detected in the state, but she has decided to sign an executive order to allow the health department to limit non-essential and non-urgent procedures at hospitals and acquire essential supplies more quickly. The order takes effect Dec. 3 and will be reassessed Jan. 15, according to Bloomberg.

“We continue to see warning signs of covid spikes this winter, and although the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it is coming,” the governor wrote on her official Twitter account.