New York declares state of emergency after case increase

She said the variant has yet to be detected in the state, but she has decided to sign an executive order to allow the health department to limit non-essential and non-urgent procedures at hospitals and acquire essential supplies more quickly. The order takes effect Dec. 3 and will be reassessed Jan. 15, according to Bloomberg.
“We continue to see warning signs of covid spikes this winter, and although the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it is coming,” the governor wrote on her official Twitter account.
She said the situation would be preventable if people were vaccinated and called for New Yorkers to seek out health centers to be immunized, calling vaccines “our greatest weapon in this pandemic.” According to data from The New York Times, 68% of the population in the state is completely immunized against covid-19.
US imposes travel restrictions on 8 countries in Africa
US President Joe Biden will impose travel restrictions on eight southern African countries starting Monday (29). The measure tries to control the advance of the new variant of the coronavirus.
Following the advice of Anthony Fauci — the US government’s leading infectious disease specialist — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland (formerly Swaziland) , Mozambique and Malawi.
The measures will not apply to US citizens and lawful permanent residents. As with all international travelers, they must still test negative for covid-19 prior to travel.