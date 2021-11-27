New York decrees state of emergency to contain Covid-19 – News

The Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, declared, this Friday (26), a state of “disaster emergency” due to the increasing rates of infection and hospitalization as a result of Covid-19.

The determination comes as the United States decided to prevent the entry of travelers from eight countries in southern Africa from next Monday (29).

Travel restrictions apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Essuatini, Mozambique and Malawi and do not prohibit flights nor do they apply to US citizens and legal residents.

According to President Joe Biden, the measure takes into account the discovery of the Ômicron variant, which was considered “worrying” by the WHO (World Health Organization) due to the potential to be even more transmissible than Delta, the predominant strain in the world.

Ômicron poses a new challenge for Biden, who has had mixed success vaccinating Americans after a political backlash. He also faces criticism from international health experts and foreign leaders for not shipping vaccines to poorer countries.

No cases of Ômicron have been identified in the United States to date, according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The regulatory agency hopes to identify the B.1.1.529 variant quickly should it appear in the country.