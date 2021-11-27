Newcastle makes an astronomical proposal, tries to overcome United and is favorite to remove Dembélé from Barcelona

Played by English clubs, Dembélé can sign a pre-contract from January and leave Barcelona free of charge in July

Second most expensive player in the history of Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé has a contract until June 2022 and, it seems, will leave the club free of charge at the end of the season. And the destination may be the Premier League.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sports World, the French striker received an ‘astronomical’ proposal from Newcastle. The English club would have offered 15 million euros (BRL 94 million) per season and others 15 million euros in gloves at the time of signing the contract.

With this, Newcastle is the favorite to sign Dembélé for 2022 in a dispute against another opponent in England: the Manchester United. French is one of the main goals of the red devils for next season according to Sports World.

On the other side, Barcelona is unable to cover the offer of magpies and tries to convince Dembélé to stay, mainly through coach Xavi. By having a contract only until the end of the 2021-22 season, the striker will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club from January.

Dembélé is the second most expensive reinforcement in the history of Barcelona, ​​behind only Philippe Coutinho, but he has had a hard time getting onto the field since he arrived in Spain in 2017. In more than 4 years, he has only played 120 matches with the maroon blue shirt, with 30 goals and 21 assists.

Even dreaming of Dembélé for next season, Newcastle need a comeback in 2021-22. At the moment, the Magpies are in the Premier League flashlight with 6 points and no win in 12 rounds.

Seeking recovery, Newcastle returns to the field in this saturday (27), at 9:30 am (Brasilia), when you visit the arsenal by the Premier League