“Not good news for other teams,” says Klopp of Rangnick’s arrival at United | english football

Ralf Rangnick has yet to be officially announced by Manchester United, but his arrival at Old Trafford is moving the football world. According to the news portal “The Athletic”, the English club reached an agreement with the German coach to be the team’s interim coach. This Friday, Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, commented on the signing. The two worked in Germany at the same time. In the 2008-09 season, Rangnick’s Hoffenheim scored a 4-1 rout against Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund.

– Unfortunately, a good coach is coming to England. Ralph is a really experienced trainer. He became famous for building two clubs from scratch to become threats with their own strength in Germany: Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. This is not good news for other teams.

If that happens, a very good man and an excellent coach will come to England. — Jürgen Klopp

Another coach who was full of praise for Rangnick was Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel. According to the German, Rangnick “was one of the main figures” to convince him to become a coach. In addition, he also reinforced the importance of the commander in training today’s trainers.

– He had a great influence on all of us today’s coaches. He showed us that it is not necessary to follow opponents to the bathroom at football matches. That’s the belief today. I don’t want to get carried away and talk too much. It has not yet been announced. We will respect everyone: Ralf, his decision and the club’s decision.

According to “The Athletic”, Ralf Rangnick, 63, who is currently head of Sport and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow, will lead the team until the end of the season. Afterwards, he would assume the role of consultant for another two years.