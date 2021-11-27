Notebook gamer Lenovo Legion 7 arrives in Brazil with prices starting at R$ 17,999

Cheapest model arrives with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

THE Lenovo is launching its new notebook line in Brazil Legion Slim 7, the product comes in three different models, equipped with processors AMD Ryzen 5000 series and video cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060, the most basic model arrives at a cost R$17,999.

O Legion 7 Slim brings technology Coldfront 3.0 with high thermal performance to keep the notebook cool at its maximum use during games, another feature present in the device is the Lenovo Legion AI Engine, which performs an automatic optimization in the energy distribution between the CPU and the GPU according to the needs of the game you are running, offering maximum possible performance.

All models have an operating system Windows 10 with update to the Windows 11 guaranteed for this year, your screen is 15.6″ IPS with FHD resolution (1920×1080 pixels), 165 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB and its brightness is 300 nits in addition to being anti-reflective. Has technology support Free Sync and G-Sync.

The cheapest model arrives with a processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and video card NVIDIA GeForcce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, the other two models have processors AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, both bring a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB.



In terms of memory, models with Ryzen 5600H and 5800H bring 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (8GB soldered on board), while the model with Ryzen 9 5900HX offers the user 32GB DDR4 3200MHz (16GB soldered on board), the model with 5900HX still has 1TB of SSD storage while the other models bring 512GB SSD.

Other features of Legion Slim 7 include the Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 which offers better latency in games and higher performance in navigation and 3D Nahimic audio that brings a more immersive sound to the player.

The models are already for sale on the website of Lenovo and will reach several partner retailers of the company, check below the prices charged in the official store.



Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with Ryzen 5 5600H + RTX 3050 Ti – R$17,999.00

– R$17,999.00 Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with Ryzen 7 5800H + RTX 3060 – BRL 18,999.00

– BRL 18,999.00 Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with Ryzen 9 5900HX + RTX 3060 – BRL 19,999.00

What did you think of the company’s releases? Do you want to purchase any of the models? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Lenovo