NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 is faster than the upcoming GTX 1660 Super [RUMOR]

However the card shouldn’t outperform the RTX 2060 with 12GB

THE RTX 3050 has been appearing in rumors for a few months now, the board already had its AIBs and SKU unveiled as early as 2021 but for some reason the NVIDIA postponed the launch of the GPU, which was slated to take place in October. Now, new rumors point to the model as the manufacturer’s definitive new entry-card option, outperforming the company. GTX 1660 Super and the current ones RTX 2060.

According to what was pointed out by the VideoCardZ, a video card with the GA106-150 chip had been found as ‘PG190 SKU 70’, sources linked to the site stated that this should not be a TI version of the 3050, contradicting some previous rumors. It was also stated to the portal that the board should come with a total of 8GB of memory, but it was not possible to confirm this information.

In addition, the sources also pointed out that the RTX 3050 must have a performance superior to that presented by the GTX 1660 Super, but still being inferior to new 12GB RTX 2060 which should be released soon. If this information is confirmed, the 3050 has everything to be the new entry board bet of the NVIDIA, which will compete with future Intel Arc A128 and AMD RX 6500XT, which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022.



Credits: VideoCardZ Playback

Because of the possible competition of this model with two other boards, the VideoCardZ points out that the manufacturer doesn’t want to accelerate the development of its new “cheap” video card. This reason can also cause the NVIDIA still make changes to the design of your new board until the possible launch, wanting to make it the best purchase option in its segment.



– Continues after advertising –



Credits: VideoCardZ Playback

The portal also points out that this will not be the only video card that the NVIDIA is currently working. Internally, the manufacturer has been planning the new models RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 308012GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, with some of these new boards likely to be released as early as 2022.

BLACK FRIDAY 2021 | The best deals updated in real time

Our coverage starts now and has no time to end! Follow with us the best Brazilian Black Friday offers



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardZ