Old Honda City disappears from stores and what’s left of Fit is sold above the table | cars

Disclosure Old Honda City can no longer be found in the brand’s dealership network, on the eve of the arrival of the new one

The new generation of Honda City will hit stores in Brazil. Now in its fifth generation, the novelty debuts in the compact segment in two variants. The sedan and the hatch (this one that replaces the Honda Fit). Sales of the new Honda City sedan will start in January, while the hatch will start in March.

The sedan will be offered in three versions (EX, EXL and Touring) and the City Hatch

in two (EXL and Touring). But how are the old cities and the fit

remnants?

As the report of the iG Cars

, after contacting the Honda network

in São Paulo, old City and Fit offers are scarce. It’s been almost two months since the stock of the Honda City

2021, while there are few dealers with the Honda Fit

for sale. In the case of the people carrier, most are being sold at prices above the list suggested by the manufacturer.

Disclosure As for the Honda Fit, in stores that still have some in stock, most are sold more expensive than the table suggests.

In addition, several dealerships are equipping old models with new ones. accessories

, thus being able to charge more for the model. Another important fact that we found, talking about prices

, is that, next month, Honda will make all its cars more expensive by 2%. So, if you are going to buy one, don’t wait for the table to go up.

The reality is, with the raw material shortage

in Brazil and in the world, production, of course, was compromised in the automotive sector. This led to higher prices for new cars, something that led to higher prices also among the used cars

.

Launch of the year

Disclosure Honda City of the new generation offers a series of improvements over the old one and the Fit

The new city

saw all of its mechanical sets get updated. Its 1.5 16v aspirated engine now receives ‘DI DOHC i-VTEC’ technology, that is, with direct fuel injection and two overhead valve commands, with phase change management recalibration. This results in 126 hp and 15.5 kgfm (gasoline and ethanol).

In addition Honda

displays the results of tests carried out by Inmetro to ratify its consumption figures. According to the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE), the City sedan has a consumption in the city of 9.2/13.1 km/l (ethanol/petrol) and, on the road, 10.5/15.2 km/ l, respectively. The hatch registered 9.1/13.3 km/l and 10.5/14.8 km/l.

The bodywork has been improved compared to the old city

and to himself fit

. It became longer, wider and lower in both the sedan and the hatchback. Offers bigger dimensions in all aspects and more space for people and luggage.

In comparison with the current City, the new sedan

it is 53mm wider and 94mm longer. It has a total height of 8mm smaller. With its 4,549 millimeters in length, the Honda City sedan is the new longest in the segment in length.

THE Honda

She was also concerned with improving the quality of materials and assembly, which she said equipped the new City with a touch-sensitive finish throughout the interior.

In addition, all versions (EX, EXL and Touring) come with engine start button, key proximity unlocking system, digital air conditioning, new multimedia center

8-inch camera with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and multi-view rear camera.

prices of new city

hatch will be announced only at the beginning of the pre-sales stage. However, we already have the sedan table, for all versions. EX: BRL 108,300, EXL: BRL 114,700 and Touring: BRL 123,100.