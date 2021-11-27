Omicron: Countries that have announced flight restrictions for new variant found in Africa

The UK announced the suspension of flights from six countries

On the same day that variant B.1.1.529 was dubbed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Omicron and treated as a “variant of concern”, several countries announced a sequence of restrictions on travel and flights from places where there are already confirmed cases of infection of this new type of coronavirus.

One of the most recent countries to announce restrictions was Brazil: on Friday night (26), the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, published on Twitter that as of Monday (29), the country will close its borders to passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. An ordinance with the new measure is to be published on Saturday (27).

Previously, Canada had announced the closure of borders for passengers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The list is the same for the US, with the addition of Malawi. The restrictions, which do not include US citizens and residents, will take effect on Monday (11/29).