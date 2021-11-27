Omicron: Countries that have announced flight restrictions for new variant found in Africa

26 November 2021 Updated 22 minutes ago

On the same day that variant B.1.1.529 was dubbed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Omicron and treated as a “variant of concern”, several countries announced a sequence of restrictions on travel and flights from places where there are already confirmed cases of infection of this new type of coronavirus.

One of the most recent countries to announce restrictions was Brazil: on Friday night (26), the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, published on Twitter that as of Monday (29), the country will close its borders to passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. An ordinance with the new measure is to be published on Saturday (27).

Previously, Canada had announced the closure of borders for passengers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The list is the same for the US, with the addition of Malawi. The restrictions, which do not include US citizens and residents, will take effect on Monday (11/29).

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said that earlier on Friday (26), at an emergency meeting, health directors from all 27 states that make up the European Union had agreed to impose restrictions on seven countries: Africa South, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The UK had already suspended flights from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Singapore and Israel also put Mozambique on their red list.

And Japan announced that, starting Saturday, travelers from much of southern Africa will need to be quarantined for 10 days and undergo four tests during that period.

India, meanwhile, is carrying out more stringent testing and tracing procedures for passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

WHO has said that so far fewer than 100 samples of the new variant have been sequenced. Most of the confirmed cases are from South Africa, especially from the province of Gauteng, whose capital is Johannesburg. To a lesser extent, there are also confirmed cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Botswana and Belgium.

The organization also said on Friday that while there are still many uncertainties about the new variant, Omicron appears to carry a greater risk of reinfection than others.

Scientists say that Omicron is the one with the highest number of mutations so far — about 50, with 30 of them in the protein spike, which is crucial for the virus to enter the cell.