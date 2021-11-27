Omicron Graph Shows Strong Case High: Experts See Risk But Citing Low Vaccination in South Africa | Health

A graph from the “Financial Times” that shows a comparison of the transmission speed of the omicron variant compared to other known ones points to a spike in cases in South Africa.

The image gained space on social networks since European countries began to restrict flights from countries where the strain circulates and, above all, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the version is considered a variant of concern.

WHO declares B.1.1.529 as ‘concern variant’ and gives the name ‘omicron’

But does the graph show that this will be repeated around the world? What does the data already show about how much this new variant can slow down the reopening in progress in several countries, including Brazil?

Experts heard by g1 point out two relevant pieces of information for reading the graph:

it shows that the transmission rate of the variant is superior to that of others, including the already famous ones, such as delta;

but at the same time the data refer exclusively to South Africa, where the percentage of people vaccinated is low.

Therefore, it is not possible to extrapolate the analysis and say that the same will be repeated in countries with different rates of vaccination and people already infected with other variants.

South Africa currently has 14.2 million people who have completed the full vaccination schedule. The number is equivalent to 24% of the country’s 59 million inhabitants.

Ascent like a rocket

When analyzing the graph, epidemiologist Pedro Hallal says that the curves are worrying, although they are noticed in a country with a deficit in immunization.

“The only thing that might help is that this is the contamination curve in a very poorly vaccinated population like South Africa. Perhaps in a more vaccinated population the variant couldn’t make this curve that looks like a rocket launch . But, honestly, it is worrisome, yes” – Pedro Hallal, epidemiologist

Ethel Maciel, professor at Ufes and doctor in epidemiology, has a similar opinion.

She explains that the graph only shows the baud rate, which looks much higher than other variants like delta.

“The time it took for her to become dominant in South Africa was faster. So, it means that she can transmit to more people. But we have to remember that in this place where she is transmitting, there is a small percentage of vaccinated people That’s why it’s being raised by the WHO as a strain of concern because, it seems, it’s more communicable, but we still don’t know its impact on the severity of the disease,” Ethel said.

The former president of Anvisa, Gonzalo Vecina, summarizes it in a chronological comparison.

“What the curves basically say is this: the omicron did in 25 days what the others did in 100 days. What does that say? That it has a logarithmic capacity to infect and give rise to new cases. It is much faster than beta and delta,” said Vecina.