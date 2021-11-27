Omicron: new variant detected in South Africa has already reached Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong

Scientists investigate the DNA of people who, even exposed, were not infected by the coronavirus

A new variant of covid-19 originally detected in South Africa and now dubbed omicron has sparked a wake-up call among health officials around the world. Cases of the variant classified as B.1.1.529 have already been identified in at least three places in the world besides the African continent.

In Europe, the first case was confirmed in Belgium, in a patient who had arrived from Egypt in early November. In addition, there are already confirmed cases in Israel, Hong Kong and Botswana.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that the government adopt restrictions on flights and travelers coming from South Africa and five neighboring countries – Botswana, Swaziland (Essuatini), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

However, the organization states that “any movement restrictions are not determined by Anvisa, but by the interministerial group formed by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Justice”. The agency did not say whether it intends to recommend restrictions on travel from other countries.