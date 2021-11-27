Omicron: new variant detected in South Africa has already reached Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Scientists investigate the DNA of people who, even exposed, were not infected by the coronavirus

A new variant of covid-19 originally detected in South Africa and now dubbed omicron has sparked a wake-up call among health officials around the world. Cases of the variant classified as B.1.1.529 have already been identified in at least three places in the world besides the African continent.

In Europe, the first case was confirmed in Belgium, in a patient who had arrived from Egypt in early November. In addition, there are already confirmed cases in Israel, Hong Kong and Botswana.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that the government adopt restrictions on flights and travelers coming from South Africa and five neighboring countries – Botswana, Swaziland (Essuatini), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

However, the organization states that “any movement restrictions are not determined by Anvisa, but by the interministerial group formed by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Justice”. The agency did not say whether it intends to recommend restrictions on travel from other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting this Friday (26/11) to deal with the new variant, in which it classified it as a “concerning variant” (variant of concern, the term used to describe the most problematic variants until now, as delta, gamma etc) and named it omicron.

But earlier, he warned that countries should not rush to impose travel restrictions, urging them to take a “risk-based and science-based approach.”

“Any travel restrictions must be heavy, and countries can already do a lot in terms of surveillance and sequencing and work together with affected countries or globally,” said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeyer.

Despite this, to try to stop the spread of the new variant, several countries are also adopting restrictions on flights from Africa, such as the United States, Germany, Japan and Singapore.

The European Commission has already recommended that European Union countries urgently restrict flights originating in Southern Africa.

Sajid Javid, UK Health Minister, described the new version of the coronavirus as a “major international concern”.

“One of the lessons of this pandemic was that we must act quickly and as soon as possible,” he said.

In the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the anti-coronavirus task force, said a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility, but he was still gathering data on the new variant.

Is the new variant more dangerous?

Scientists fear that this new version of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.529, is even more transmissible and “trickles” the immune system. Therefore, there is a fear in the scientific community that this is the “worst variant” of the coronavirus identified so far.

In practical terms, this means not only more infections, which consequently increases hospitalizations and deaths, but the possibility that vaccines available today may be less effective against it.

This great concern is due to its high number of mutations. Viruses make copies of themselves to reproduce, but they’re not perfect at it. Errors can happen, resulting in a new version or “variant”.

If this gives the virus a survival advantage, the new version will thrive.

The more chances the coronavirus has to make copies of itself in us—the host—the more opportunities there are for mutations to occur.

That’s why it’s important to control infections. Vaccines are the main weapon against this, as they help to reduce transmission and also protect against more severe forms of covid.

In South Africa, only 23.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 60% in Brazil, according to data from the platform Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

The African country’s vaccination program has slowed in recent months — not because of a lack of supplies, but because of public indifference.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Countries have imposed restrictions on travelers coming from southern Africa

Experts say it’s possible the new strain may have originated in a patient whose immune system was unable to shed a covid infection quickly, giving the virus more time to mutate.

B.1.1.529 has 32 mutations in the S protein (“spike” or spike), through which the virus binds to human cells to invade our bodies.

This is the part of the pathogen that most vaccines use to “prime” the immune system against covid.

Mutations in the spike protein can therefore not only affect the virus’s ability to infect cells and spread, but also make it more difficult for immune cells to attack the pathogen.

In the specific case of the so-called receptor-binding domain, a part of the S protein that is key to the virus’s binding to human cells and their infection, ten mutations were found compared to just two in the delta variant, which swept the world.

‘Restrictions are exaggerated’

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, South Africa has a low proportion of the population with a complete vaccine schedule, which may have facilitated the emergence of a new variant

A South African vaccine expert argued that countries that are restricting travel are overreacting.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, Professor Shabir Madhi said it was “too early to determine” whether the new variant is more transmissible or can escape vaccines. According to him, this will only become clear in the coming weeks.

Shabir, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, said the vast majority of countries that are imposing restrictions because of the new variant are “very naive and completely blind” to how the coronavirus has spread internationally during the course of pandemic.

“There has been an exaggerated response, it’s an automatic response and part of it, unfortunately, is due to the misguided communication strategy around the variant,” he adds.

However, David Nabarro, an expert on covid-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO), said there is “reasonable concern” that the new variant could “escape the protection of vaccines”. But he also agrees that it’s too early to know exactly how this new version might spread and affect people.

