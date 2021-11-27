Ômicron variant: British scientist says “worst we’ve seen so far”

All flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Swatini to United Kingdom are suspended due to the New variant of coronavirus, a micron. The Health Secretary of United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, said that from 12:00 on this Friday (26), the six countries would be added to the red list, with flights being temporarily banned.

Javid said scientists are “deeply concerned” about the new variant, but more needs to be learned about it. According to him, the variant has a significant number of mutations, “perhaps double the number of mutations we saw in the variant. Delta“.

And he said: “And that suggests that it may very well be more transmissible and the current vaccines that we have may very well be less effective.” As for adding the six countries to the red list for him it means “to be cautious and act and try to protect, as best as possible, our borders”.

the most worrying

The UK Health Safety Agency’s Chief Medical Adviser, Susan Hopkins, said the new variant was “the most complex we’ve seen” and “the most worrisome we’ve seen.”

From midday, UK and Irish residents and non-residents will be banned from entering England if they have been to the six countries in the last 10 days.

Any British or Irish resident arriving from the countries after 4 pm on Sunday will have to be quarantined in a hotel, with those returning before that being asked to isolate themselves at home.

Brazil

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, announced through social networks, last Friday night (26), that Brazil will close air borders for travelers from 6 African countries on account of the discovery of the new variant of the coronavirus, the micron.

The decision meets a recommendation from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which earlier issued a technical note on the matter.

“Brazil will close the air borders to six African countries due to the new variant of the coronavirus. We are going to protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in that country. Ordinance will be published tomorrow and should take effect from Monday. The restriction will affect passengers from: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe”, informed Ciro Nogueira.

With information from the BBC