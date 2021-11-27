Ômicron variant vaccine should come fast, says scientist – News

O British scientist who led Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine research against coronavirus he stated, this Saturday (27), that it is possible to create a vaccine against the Ômicron variant “very fast”.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, called it “highly unlikely” that the new variant would spread strongly among the vaccinated population, “as we’ve seen in the past” with the Delta variant.

But if that happens, “it will be possible to act very quickly”, he explained to the BBC, because “the processes of developing a new vaccine are increasingly robust”.

strain is considered to be of concern

Although Pollard also thinks that current vaccines should be effective against the new strain, considered “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO), he says that this can only be confirmed in the coming weeks.

To date, no case of the Ômicron variant has been detected in the United Kingdom, one of the countries in Europe most affected by the pandemic, with more than 144,500 deaths.

Manufacturers of other vaccines, such as Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax, also expressed confidence in their ability to fight the new strain.