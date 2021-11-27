Omicron: What Brazil must do to prevent the arrival of the new variant detected in South Africa

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, After Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, Omicron joins the WHO list of coronavirus variants of concern

The omicron variant (formerly called B.1.1.529) has been detected in South Africa in recent days and has caught scientists’ attention due to the number and variety of mutations, some of them unprecedented.

This new version of the coronavirus appears to be spreading rapidly across the African country: in less than two weeks, there are signs that it is on the way to becoming dominant, after a very strong wave caused by the Delta variant there.

In recent hours, four other countries besides South Africa have detected cases of covid-19 caused by this new variant: Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong and Belgium.

For now, the main groups that carry out coronavirus surveillance in Brazil have not detected episodes of the disease related to this new version of the pathogen here. In a statement, the Ministry of Health stated that it has not identified cases in Brazil either and that it is constantly under surveillance in this regard.

On Friday night (26th), the Minister of Civilian Household announced the closing of borders for flights from six countries in southern Africa as of Monday (29).

After alerting institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), specialists are now working to truly understand how much the new variant is more transmissible, more aggressive or can partially overcome the protective effect of the available vaccines. There are currently no further details or confirmations on any of this information.

On Friday (11/26), inclusive, the WHO classified omicron as a variant of concern. This is the fifth lineage to make the list — the others are Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta.

“Thanks to the competence of the people from South Africa, who have a first-line genomic surveillance group, we already know enough to understand that this is a worrying variant, given the set of mutations and what we already know about they,” analyzes virologist Fernando Spilki, a professor at the Feevale University, in Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to closing borders, is there anything that can be done to reduce the risk of omicron entry into our country, or at least control its spread? According to experts consulted by BBC News Brasil, taking quick action in the coming days will be essential to contain the problem.

What is known about omicron

The speed with which this variant was detected is noteworthy: the discovery took place on November 24 and, a day later, South Africa’s surveillance system had already issued an alert to international authorities.

Early analyzes reveal that omicron has about 30 mutations in the Spike protein, the structure that sits on the surface of the virus and is responsible for attaching to cells and triggering infection.

“Mutations in this location worry us, because this is the main target of antibodies obtained after infection or vaccination”, details virologist Tiago Gräf, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz) Bahia.

The specialist emphasizes that there is a fear that this variant may escape or reduce the immune response obtained after recovery from a covid-19 condition or after vaccination, but there is still not much certainty about this.

“From the preliminary data we have, there has been a very rapid increase in the presence of omicron in recent weeks in South Africa, to the point where it is becoming more frequent than Delta,” says Gräf.

Credit, Disclosure Photo caption, A graph released by South African authorities shows the country’s most dominant coronavirus variants throughout the pandemic. After ‘delta dominance’ (red spot), the micron (blue spot) is rapidly gaining ground

“But we still need to wait and see what happens to confirm or not these initial assessments,” he adds.

It is noteworthy that protective measures, such as the use of well-sealed masks on the face, social distancing, being careful with crowding and vaccination, remain essential to protect against covid-19 caused by this and other variants.

border control

Spilki, who also coordinates the Corona-Ômica Network of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), believes that the first step to reduce Omicron’s risk in Brazil is to improve border control.

“What we need to do is what we haven’t done so far: have adequate tracking of individuals entering the country. Ideally, all passengers with or without symptoms should be tested [de covid], especially at airports,” assesses the expert.

“We know that air traffic is the way in which these variants arrive and then end up spreading across the territory,” he explains.

BBC News Brasil contacted representatives of the main groups that carry out genomic surveillance of the coronavirus in the country, such as the MCTI Corona-Ômica Network, the laboratory agreement coordinated by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, the FioCruz groups and the National Laboratory for Scientific Computing (LNCC), located in Rio de Janeiro.

All said that, so far, no sample has been detected that contains the omicron here.

This represents, therefore, an opportunity to act quickly and reinforce barriers to prevent the spread of this variant here.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Passengers should be tested on arrival, experts understand

“We see that other countries already have better and more permanent border control. And here our history is of systems and norms that end up being installed very late, weeks after the evidence of the appearance of the variants, as it was with Delta itself “, laments Spilki.

“I hope we are faster this time. These control systems help to map the entrance and manage to contain the first cases that occur. This is enormously relevant to avoid dissemination”, he concludes.

In the experts’ view, what should happen in practice is the carrying out of RT-PCR tests on all passengers arriving in the country. They should be quarantined at the airport until the results are available (which usually takes a day or two).

If the report is negative, which means that the individual is not infected, he would be free to effectively enter Brazil. If the result is positive, it is necessary to keep the patient in isolation, with medical follow-up if necessary.

This would prevent the free entry of people with omicron, who can spread this new version of the virus to close contacts and create internal transmission chains.

Both Spilki and Gräf consider it very difficult to stop 100% of the entry of new variants in Brazil, but the control and testing measures help at least to identify most of the “imported” cases before they spread among the population.

The authorities’ response

Late Friday night, the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, wrote on Twitter that Brazil “will close the air borders to six African countries due to the new variant of the coronavirus”. According to the minister, the restrictions will apply to passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

It is expected that an ordinance imposing the restrictions will be published on Saturday (27) and will take effect from Monday (29).

Earlier on Friday (26), before the announcement made by Nogueira, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had published a technical note suggesting the restriction of flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

To justify the guidance, Anvisa drew attention to the circulation of omicron and the low vaccination coverage in these places.

Credit, Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency Photo caption, Anvisa suggests suspension of flights from some African countries, but the Federal Government is the one to make the decision on the matter.

Gräf understands that the measure no longer makes sense, not least because the variant has already been detected in countries that are not part of this list, such as Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

“Making restrictions directed at the country of origin of the new variant is not the best strategy. The individual can come from secondary points, where transmission already occurs”, he explains.

“Brazil maintained for many months a restriction on flights from the United Kingdom, because of the Alfa variant. Meanwhile, it left the borders open to the United States, which already had an intense circulation of this same variant”, recalls Gräf.

The most effective path, in the virologist’s opinion, is the creation of a testing program at the arrivals terminals.

In a note sent to BBC News Brasil, Anvisa highlights that “the rules for entering the country and any travel restrictions are not determined by the agency, but by the interministerial group formed by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Justice and Public Safety”.

The article also sought out the Ministry of Health, but received no responses until publication.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vaccination and other preventive measures against covid-19, such as the use of masks and social distancing, continue to be recommended

The Ministry of Health also published an alert on Friday (26/11), which details the information available about Omicron and what can be done to contain it in national territory.

In addition to emphasizing the need for internal surveillance, the document reinforces the importance of non-pharmacological measures, such as “social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene etiquette, use of masks, cleaning and disinfection of environments and isolation of suspected and confirmed cases according to guidelines doctors”.

The ministry also indicates the necessary actions to reduce the risk of the variant entering the country, which mainly involve the monitoring of travelers arriving here.

Need to expand vaccination

Finally, Gräf highlights that the emergence of new variants happens (and will continue to happen) precisely in places where vaccination coverage remains low.

On Thursday (11/25), the WHO announced that only 27% of health professionals located in Africa had already received the two doses that protect against the most serious forms of covid. Doctors, nurses and other workers in the area are one of the priority groups, who receive the immunizing agent in advance.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, At a protest in South Africa, a man holds up a sign saying ‘We want vaccine’

“The emergence of omicron brings to light the inequality in the distribution of vaccines and shows us that no place in the world will be really protected until the situation is controlled in all regions”, he analyzes.

“It is important that countries and international institutions strive to provide vaccines to locations with the latest campaign, even to prevent the emergence of other variants.”

“Coronavirus does not stop surprising us. When we think we are going to a calmer path, it shows us that we still have many challenges ahead”, concludes the virologist.