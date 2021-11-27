Omicron: What Brazil must do to prevent the arrival of the new variant detected in South Africa

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

After Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, Omicron joins the WHO list of coronavirus variants of concern

The omicron variant (formerly called B.1.1.529) has been detected in South Africa in recent days and has caught scientists’ attention due to the number and variety of mutations, some of them unprecedented.

This new version of the coronavirus appears to be spreading rapidly across the African country: in less than two weeks, there are signs that it is on the way to becoming dominant, after a very strong wave caused by the Delta variant there.

In recent hours, four other countries besides South Africa have detected cases of covid-19 caused by this new variant: Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong and Belgium.

For now, the main groups that carry out coronavirus surveillance in Brazil have not detected episodes of the disease related to this new version of the pathogen here. In a statement, the Ministry of Health stated that it has not identified cases in Brazil either and that it is constantly under surveillance in this regard.