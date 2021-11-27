On the eve of the final, member of Flamengo goes to court against Renato Gaúcho | Soccer

Alexandre Vidal/Flemish Renato Gaúcho’s behavior in a match against Grêmio did not please the manager

Flamengo adviser José Carlos Pereira, Peruvian, filed a notice of infraction against the club’s coach, Renato Gaúcho, and his assistant coach, Alexandre Mendes, because of their behavior during the rubro-negro match against Grêmio . The match was valid for the Brazilian Championship and ended in a draw 2-2, after the team from Rio de Janeiro was ahead.

According to the petition presented by Peruano to the STJD, some measures adopted by the first news item (Renato Gaúcho) drew attention to the worst idea that one can have about the behavior of a football professional, that is, that he would be acting against the team itself that defends”. Peruano accuses Renato of having been apathetic in the celebration of Flamengo’s goals and having made changes that dismantled the team and allowed “the opponent to draw and almost turn a game in which his team had one more player on the field” .

The counselor also recalled that a Flamengo victory could reduce the difference for Atlético-MG to reduce to six points, when there were still nine points in dispute. Finally, Peruano attached a video to his petition in which he alleges that Renato and Alexandre Mendes acted against Flamengo because they removed the best player from the team in the match.

Peruano asked that Renato and his assistant be framed in articles 81 and 243 of the CBJD, which deal respectively with the opening of an investigation to investigate the existence of a disciplinary infraction and act, deliberately, in a way harmful to the defending team.