On vacation in Hawaii, Alessandra Ambrósio will not comment on the case of an Italian who fell into a dating scam

Model Alessandra Ambrósio will not comment on the case of Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who fell in a coup. The case became a topic on social media and gained space in the world press. Roberto spent 15 years believing that he was dating the Brazilian model from a distance, after meeting someone online who used her photos but identified himself as Maya. During this period, he delivered 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) to the embezzler, who was asking for financial help to pay for treatments for alleged heart problems.

Sought out, the model’s team informed that she is on vacation in Hawaii. And that, furthermore, there would be no reason for Ambrose to comment on the situation.

Cazzaniga said that the two never met, as she always made excuses, however, the voice on the phone was enough to awaken feelings.

“No, we never met. Never. She made a thousand excuses, like illness and work. And yet I fell in love with that voice, one call after another. Contact was only on cell phone, almost daily. He called before I went to train or at night, at bedtime. How did she get all this money from me? I’m not even sure, a thousand euros here, another two thousand there… In the end we reached a total of 700 thousand. Once this nightmare is over, it’s as if I woke up from a coma that made me lose decades of my life,” he told the newspaper Corriere Della Sera.