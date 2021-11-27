Out of ‘A Fazenda 13’, Gui Araújo denies Jade Picon’s betrayal with João Guilherme | Television



Gui Araújo – Reproduction/PlayPlus

Posted 26/11/2021 08:59 | Updated 11/26/2021 08:59

São Paulo – Gui Araújo was eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” last Thursday night (26). Outside the rural reality show, the influencer is already feeling the brunt of the controversial statements he made while on the show. In the interview with “Cabine de Descompression”, one of the points discussed was the involvement of the former MTV with Jade Picon and he denied that the influencer had betrayed João Guilherme.

In “A Fazenda”, Gui Araújo talked a lot about his love life and said that he lived a “forbidden romance”. Fans of the program soon realized that he was saying that he was involved with Jade Picon and deduced that this case happened when she was still engaged to João Guilherme. The influencer went public to deny this story and, after being eliminated, the former pawn also reinforced that there was no betrayal.

“I kind of had it in my head that it could resonate with this fact of what happened between me and Jade, but at no point was it while they were together,” he says. He also said that he met João Guilherme through Jade and said that their relationship ended long before the announcement to the public.

“When it was over, I was the first to know. So it wasn’t at any time betrayal on either side. I wasn’t with anyone either. It’s facts, if they distorted the way it was told, it’s facts. If I have to come. for the public to tell, expose, speak, show, prove, it’s going to be very boring, but I’ll have to do it,” he says.

Gui Araújo also said that now that he has left “A Fazenda 13” he can prove everything he said during his time on the reality show. The influencer was accused of telling lies on the show, not only by Jade Picon, but even Anitta, whom he dated, published a post on mythomania that was taken as an indirection to the ex-MTV.