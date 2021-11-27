Outbreak of hand-foot-mouth disease confirmed in two cities in MT | Mato Grosso

The Health Department of Jaciara, 148 km from Cuiabá, issued an alert for an outbreak of the disease known as hand-foot-mouth disease, which causes serious injuries to the body. Other cities in the Southeast region also have many registrations.

In Primavera do Leste, an alert was also issued because of the high number of cases of the syndrome. The city’s Health Department reported that from October to November, 76 cases were registered.

Hand-foot-mouth syndrome is highly contagious and most often affects children under 5 years of age. The disease is so named because it causes damage to these parts of the bodies of infected children.

The epidemiological surveillance of Rondonópolis reported that it recently passed the screening of cases in the city and that the municipality has no confirmed reported cases.

Hand-foot-mouth disease is caused by a virus that causes infection in the digestive system and can also cause stomatitis, a species that affects the lining of the mouth.