Palmas warns after registering hand-foot-mouth disease in 130 children in less than a month | Tocantins

In less than a month, Palmas registered 130 children with the disease known as hand-foot-mouth. An alert was issued to parents after the health department identified a large number of people seeking care at the Health Units.

The condition is characterized by fever, mouth lesions, and skin blisters. According to health experts, the initial symptoms of the disease are: fever, lack of appetite, malaise and often a sore throat.

Rosyelle Pessoa, a business administrator, is the mother of Mariana, 7 years old, and Gustavo, who is almost 2 years old. 20 days ago, the youngest was diagnosed with the disease. “Suddenly appeared [bolhas] on the little hands, the roof of the mouth, the lips, the inside part, on the feet, between the thighs. I believe this bothers a lot”.

Two days ago Rosyelle learned that her nephew was also diagnosed with the syndrome. “My nephew is on the second day of the virus. There in Tocantinópolis.

Pediatrician José Maria Sinimbu explains that the disease is highly contagious and that in some cases it can lead to hospitalization.

“It lasts about seven days, but it is a disease that, due to its symptoms, causes lesions in the oral cavity that make the child have increased salivation, have difficulty eating, refuse food. Often times , vomits, this makes her dehydrated and sometimes these children are hospitalized”.

It is a contagious enteroviral infection (virus present in the intestine), caused by the Coxsackie virus, which belongs to the family of enteroviruses, which normally inhabit our digestive system. This type of virus can also cause stomatitis (thrush that appears on the oral mucosa).

Transmission occurs through the oral route, that is, through contact between people, with saliva, through droplets present in sneezing and coughing, contact with feces or other contaminated secretions (including the liquid in the blisters), or indirectly by food or contaminated objects.

Most cases happen in the summer, but some cases can occur in cold periods, as the Coxsackie virus has a great ability to mutate and is able to adapt to different situations. Even after recovery, a person can pass the virus through the stool for approximately four weeks.