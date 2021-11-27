Palmeiras x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Copa Libertadores final

The day has arrived for the expected end of the Liberators cup in between palm trees and Flamengo. This Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), the champions of the 2019 and 2020 editions will make a “strip” and fight for the third championship in the competition at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo (URU). O THROW! monitors the match in real time.

On the Palmeiras side, coach Abel Ferreira maintains a certain mystery around who will be on the team that will defend the title. While Mayke should “inherit” Marcos Rocha’s spot on the right flank, there is a doubt in the middle.

Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo fight for ownership in the offensive sector. Raphael Veiga will have the mission to form the front line that has Dudu and Ron.

Flamengo, in turn, must have maximum strength after weeks of expectation due to the recovery of their athletes for the decision. In addition to midfielder De Arrascaeta, coach Renato Gaúcho will feature Bruno Henrique. The striker, already in full condition, will resume the attacking duo with Gabigol.

The trio, it is worth remembering, was decisive in winning the Libertadores in 2019. Rubro-Negro still deposits the chips in the experience of David Luiz and Filipe Luís and in the quality of Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro.

DATASHEET

Palm trees x Flamengo

Date and time: 11/27/2021, at 5 pm (GMT)

Local: Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo (URU)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

assistants: Juan Bellati (ARG) and Gabriel Chad (ARG)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

Streaming: SBT, Fox Sports. Conmebol TV, Star+ and real-time THROW!.

PALM TREES (Technician: Abel Ferreira)

Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa (Danilo), Dudu and Ron.

Suspended: Marcos Rocha

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, De Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Suspended: Leo Pereira