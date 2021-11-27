Palmeiras x Flamengo: see squads, embezzlement and arbitration | liberators

Current champion, Verdão reaches the sixth final in search of the trichampionship. After the triple crown last season with the continental tournament, Copa do Brasil and Paulistão, Abel Ferreira’s team is looking for the first title of 2021. In Brasileirão, they no longer have a chance of reaching Atlético-MG.

In its second final in three years, Flamengo has all the holders available, after making a plan and coach Renato Gaúcho running the squad in the last matches of Brasileirão. The eventual trio of Libertadores will have the strength to save the red-black season.

The confrontation in Uruguay is also a stubborn fight between the teams that have been dominating Brazilian football. And the winner will have a place at the FIFA Club World Cup, in February.

Palmeiras and Flamengo have already fought in six knockouts, with three wins for each side: Verdão won the final of the Rio-São Paulo State Champions Cup 1942, the quarterfinals of the 1999 Brazil Cup and the semis of the Copa dos 2000 Champions; Rubro-negro won the semi of the 1997 Brazil Cup, the 1999 Mercosur final and the 2021 Super Cup decision.

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

Abel Ferreira worked to make the squad as physically intact as possible and there are no injured players. Felipe Melo, recovered from pain in his right knee, was doubtful, but made himself available and heard from the coach that he will be used. It’s just not known if from the beginning. The captain is an important part of the Portuguese’s scheme (Danilo is an option). Marcos Rocha, suspended, must give way to Mayke.

Probable lineup: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

Embezzlement: Marcos Rocha (suspended).

Flamengo – Technician: Renato Gaucho

After a long time with several embezzlement problems, the team will have all the holders at their disposal. There are three different players in relation to the team selected in 2019, in Lima’s decision: Isla in Rafinha’s place, David Luiz in Pablo Marí’s, and Andreas Pereira in Gerson’s place.

Probable squad: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Léo Pereira (suspended).

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Nestor Pitana (Argentina) Assistant 1: Juan P. Belatti (Argentina)

Juan P. Belatti (Argentina) Assistant 2: Gabriel Chad (Argentina)

Gabriel Chad (Argentina) Fourth referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)

Facundo Tello (Argentina) VAR: Julio Bascuñan (Chile)