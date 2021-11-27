Palmeiras x Flamengo will feature Anitta’s show, Libertadores’ best award and more; see final details

Palmeiras x Flamengo dispute the Libertadores title this Saturday, at Centenário, in Montevideo, in the most important duel in history between the clubs

The day has come, sports fan! palm trees and Flamengo make this Saturday (27), at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, the long-awaited grand final of the Libertadores Conmebol of 2021. The duel will be broadcast live from FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

The ball rolls in the mythical Uruguayan stadium at 5 pm (GMT), but the show starts much earlier, from the early hours of the day, with the accompaniment of Palmeiras and Flamengo in their respective hotels, the arrival of the two fans and all the attractions planned . O ESPN.com.br follows everything closely and reports events in real time.

Do you want to know everything that will happen before, during and after the South American final? O ESPN.com.br prepares a guide on what Saturday will be like in Montevideo. See below item by item and enjoy!

UNPRECEDENTED END

will be the 62nd final in the history of Libertadores, the first between Palmeiras and Flamengo, but the fifth between teams from the same country. Before, there were the following duels: São Paulo x Athletic-PR (2005), International x São Paulo (2006), Juniors mouth x river plate (2018) and Palmeiras x saints (2020).

WHAT IS WORTH

Both teams seek the third title in history, to join the other three-time champions in Brazil, who are Guild, Santos and São Paulo. Palmeiras reaches the decision for the sixth time, after being runner-up in 1961, 1968 and 2000, but champion in 1999 and 2020. Flamengo is in its third final, boasting the achievements of 1981 and 2019.

Dudu and Gabigol, stars from Palmeiras and Flamengo Disclosure / Liberators

ARBITRATION

the argentinian Nestor Pitana, one of the most respected judges in South America, was selected for the final in Uruguay. The assistants will be Juan Belatti and Gabriel Chad, While Facundo Tello will act as the fourth referee. The VAR will be with Julio Bascuñan.

According to the ESPN, the whole team will pocket US$ 96 thousand (BRL 538 thousand) to work on the decision. Pitana will return home with US$ 20 thousand (R$ 112 thousand), while little flags and the person responsible for the VAR will receive US$ 16 thousand (R$ 89.7 thousand). The fourth referee and two assistants of the VAR will receive another US$ 8 thousand (R$ 44.9 thousand), while the third assistant of the video referee, an unprecedented position in the current Libertadores, will earn US$ 4 thousand (R$ 22.4 thousand).

CLIMBINGS

The two coaches, of course, are a mystery and do not confirm 100% of the teams that should go to the field. If Abel Ferreira is not surprising, Palmeiras will play with: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Danilo (Gustavo Scarpa), Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

On the other hand, Flamengo likely to decide Libertadores has the following formation: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta (Michael); Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

ANITTA’S PRESENCE

The Brazilian final would not be complete without a purely Brazilian attraction before the ball rolls. Who will perform on the Centenary lawn is anitta, pop music star, who was responsible for the show in Lima-2019, when Flamengo was champion over River.

“I’m going to sing again in the Libertadores final, this Saturday. It’s going to be Flamengo and Palmeiras. I’m not Flamengo, you know? I’m Brazil… I’m Botafoguense. But, like that, when I went to Flamengo, Flamengo won, right?“joked the artist.

AWARD

Those who leave Montevideo, champions of the Libertadores, will also return home US$ 15 million (R$ 84 million) richer. This is the award given to the team that wins the final on Saturday, totaling US$22.55 million from the start of the group stage. the vice will pocket $6 million (BRL 33.6 million).

BEST OF THE TOURNAMENT

The Libertadores best player award is also at stake. Three Palmeiras (Weverton, Raphael Veiga and Ron) and three other Flemingists (Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta and Gabigol) are in contention for the diamond ring. Voting, carried out on the event sponsor’s website, will close on Saturday, with the announcement of the winner right after the final whistle.

WORLDWIDE

Another private dispute will be for the seventh and last place at the Club World Cup, scheduled for February 2022, in Abu Dhabi. Chelsea (Europe), Auckland City (Oceania), Al-Ahly (Africa), Monterrey (North and Central America), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) and Al-Jazira (United Arab Emirates) are already guaranteed in the competition.