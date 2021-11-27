Parazão 2022: FPF maintains dispute formula and determines Re-Pa with single crowd and split income | big time

Representatives of the clubs and of the Football Federation of Pará met this Friday afternoon (26) for the technical congress of Parazão 2022. The meeting, which took place at the FPF headquarters, basically served to deliberate on the regulations for the state of the year next, which will be played from January.









Check out the groups and the opening round of Parazão 2022; double-Re-Pa home debut

The opening date of the championship is set for January 26th

Even due to the Fan Statute, the 2022 edition cannot undergo major changes in the format of the dispute. The tendency is for small adjustments to be made – such as the update regarding the presence of the public, not provided for in the 2021 regulation due to the covid-19 pandemic, among other details.

There will be, in total, 12 teams divided into three groups formed by four teams each. Teams from the same group do not face each other. The two best in each bracket plus the two third placed in the best campaign advance to the quarter-finals, in round-trip matches until the big decision.

Remo, Paysandu and Tuna will be the key heads of the first phase.

Re-Pa

With the return of the public to the stadiums, the derbies between Remo and Paysandu will be played with a single crowd, but with income divided between the rival clubs. In Parazão, as Mangueirão will still be closed for renovation, the place of departure will be defined by the client.











President Fabio Bentes represented Remo and technical coordinator Ricardo Lecheva was at Paysandu (Sidney Oliveira/O Liberal)

Vacancies in national tournaments

The 2022 regulation will follow the same determination as last year: the top three will guarantee seats in the 2023 Brazil Cup; the two teams with the best overall campaign will go to the Series D of the Brazilian Nationals – if they already have a national division guaranteed, the place will go to the next best place.

In the case of the Copa Verde, the criteria are defined by the CBF and, via the state, only the champion is guaranteed a place. The other criteria are via the National Club Ranking and the Federation Ranking.

Parazão 2022: FPF maintains the dispute formula and determines Re-Pa with a single crowd and split income Photo: Sidney Oliveira / O Liberal Del Filho, director of FPF competitions. Photo: Sidney Oliveira / O Liberal Colonel Cláudio Santos, FPF Security and Logistics Director. Photo: Sidney Oliveira / O Liberal Maurício Bororó, vice president of the FPF and Adelcio Torres, president of the FPF. Photo: Sidney Oliveira / O Liberal Photo: Sidney Oliveira / O Liberal Photo: Sidney Oliveira / O Liberal







Table

Parazão 2022 is scheduled to start on January 26th, a Wednesday. Paysandu and Remo will debut at home, while Tuna will play away from Belém. The only Re-Pa of the first phase will be held in the penultimate round. The derby between Papão and Águia Guerreira takes place in the second round. Leão and Lusa duel in round 5.

Clubs that will compete in Parazão 2022:

– Paysandu

– Rowing

– chestnut

– Tuna Luso

– Bragantino-PA

– Itupiranga

– Tapajos

– Independent Amazon FC

– Independent Tucuruí

– Eagle of Marabá

– Paragominas

– Caeté or Parauapebas