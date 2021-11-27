Petrobras will invest $1 billion by 2026 to complete the Abreu e Lima refinery

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) will invest US$ 1 billion between 2022 and 2026 to complete the Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refinery in Pernambuco, as reported during the Investors Day, held this Thursday (25).

According to the finance and investor relations director at Petrobras, Rodrigo Araújo, the uncertainty about a second refining unit was one of the factors that would have weighed on us not to have interested in the sale of Rnest. In addition, the second refining unit must be built in the plant.

The construction, according to the company, could be a risk mitigator for disinvestment.

According to the executive director of refining and natural gas, Rodrigo Costa, in this way, Petrobras could restart the sale process, which ended in August, without offers from interested parties.

Troubled refinery

Rnest de Pernambuco started operating in 2014. It is the latest Petrobras refinery, which was involved in corruption scandals investigated by Operation Lava Jato. In the last strategic plan of the state-owned company, Rnest was mentioned in the divestment portfolio.

Thus, with the new investments planned, the unit will have its production increased from 115 thousand to 260 thousand barrels per day (bpd) by the year 2027.

Today, Petrobras is looking to sell eight refineries and keep the five it has in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

indebtedness level

During the presentation, the company reinforced its strategic pillars: maintaining the optimal capital structure, maximizing value generation, mitigating risks through litigation management and commitment to the best capital allocation.

“We see our optimal debt level at $60 billion, looking at several indicators. Looking not only at market leverage, but at the relationship between cash and operating flow and interest,” says Rodrigo Araújo Alves, Petrobras’ financial and investor relations director.

This $60 billion target, according to Rodrigo, allows Petrobras to navigate challenging oil price scenarios without leaving the company excessively leveraged.

Capex (investments) of US$ 68 billion is “extremely responsible and resilient to the challenging price scenario”, highlights Rodrigo Araújo Alves. Of this amount, 84% is focused on oil and gas exploration and production.

New oil price forecast

Petrobras has expanded its long-term oil price forecast. Now, the state-owned company predicts that the amount will be US$ 55 in the years 2025 and 2026 (previously the expectation was US$ 50). For next year, the company estimates that prices will be, on average, at US$ 72 per barrel.

According to the financial and investor relations director at the state-owned company, Rodrigo Araújo, the premises of Petrobras’ strategic plan are more positive than the current oil price. But in the long term, there is also an expectation of depreciation of the real.

Petrobras’ business plan foresees a more undervalued exchange rate compared to the previous plan. Thus, the company expects a real exchange rate of R$5.4 per dollar in 2022 and R$5.1 per dollar in 2026.

More platforms

Of the total of 15 new platforms, in 6 fields that Petrobras intends to operate by 2026, 12 are in the pre-salt and 3 in the post-salt. All those that come into operation by 2025 are already hired.

“Considering the global FPSO market, we have around 50% of the new FPSOs that will come into operation in the next five years”, says João Henrique Rittershaussen, director of production development at Petrobras. FPSO is the floating storage and transfer unit.

For 2022, the FPSO Guanabara should go into operation, which is leaving Dubai for Brazil by the end of this month.

Investment in decarbonization will be US$2.8 billion

Petrobras will allocate important resources to projects related to decarbonization and improvement in terms of current processes. The state-owned company plans to invest US$ 2.8 billion to strengthen the low-carbon presence.

“We do this because we are aware of the role of oil and gas producing companies in the context of the energy transition, which will not happen overnight,” highlights Roberto Ardengue, Petrobras’ institutional relations and sustainability director.

But, according to him, oil will continue to have a significant market share in the coming years. There must be a slow and gradual process of energy replacement.

The company’s focus is on three areas: decarbonization of operations, investment in bioproducts and advancing skills for the future.

Braskem

The sale of stake in Braskem (BRKM5) by Petrobras can be done in a similar way to the sale of its stake in Vibra Energia (VBBR3), according to the finance and investor relations director at Petrobras, Rodrigo Araújo.

The statements regarding the former subsidiary, which changed its name and ceased to be BR Distribuidora this year, were given during the Investors Day of Petrobras, held this Thursday (25). According to Araújo, conversations continue with Novonor, the former name of the Odebrecht Group.

“We have to clearly outline what the next steps in the process would be. Our idea is to have something like this [operação da Vibra]”, he highlighted, while still stating that today the most likely model is a model via the capital market, eventually a follow on.

Novonor holds 50.1% of the voting capital and 38.3% of the total capital of Braskem. Petrobras, on the other hand, holds 47% of the voting shares and 36.1% of the company’s full capital. In turn, other shareholders hold 2.9% of the voting capital and 25.6% of the total.

This year, Braskem shares (BRKM5) are among the ones that appreciate the most, with an increase of 120%.

