Peugeot Landtrek must be delayed to launch with new engine

Despite being sold in several markets in Latin America, such as Mexico, Chile and Uruguay, the Peugeot Landtrek pickup should still take a few months to be launched in Brazil and Argentina. For these markets, the brand will promote important changes in order to meet the taste of local consumers. Several demands were identified in a market research carried out recently and the brand’s objective is to meet them all.

The first one concerns the motorization. Apparently, the Landtrek, which will reach Brazilian and Argentine stores in the second half of 2022, will have an exclusive engine. The main bets are on the 2.0 turbodiesel with 181 hp and 40.8 kgfm of torque identified by the codename PSA DW10. Already used in several models of the Stellantis group in Europe, it is considered modern, efficient and capable of meeting the latest anti-pollution rules.

In addition, it can be combined with Aisin’s 6-speed automatic transmission, 4×4 traction and reduction gear. For comparison purposes, the Landtrek sold in the Mexican, Chilean and Uruguayan markets is equipped with 1.9 turbodiesel engines with 150 hp 35.6 kgfm of torque or 2.4 turbo gasoline engines of 210 hp and 32.6 kgfm. In surveys, these propellants were not considered adequate to what Brazilian and Argentine consumers expect from an average pickup truck.

Another differential for Brazil will be the manufacturing origin country. Here, the pickup will not be imported from China, but from Uruguay. Production will be carried out by Nordex (a company that already manufactures Ford Transit, for example) and will supply the entire Mercosur. The local operation will facilitate logistics, avoid the collection of 35% Import Tax and, in addition, will avoid the constant variations of the dollar.