PGR asks the STF to take ten measures based on Covid’s final CPI report | Policy

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ten requests for measures based on elements gathered during Covid’s CPI investigations.

THE TV Globo found that the Attorney’s Office forwarded the material on the afternoon of Thursday (25) and it contains requests for investigation, inclusion of the facts found in cases already in progress at the Court, and also the submission of facts for analysis by other instances of Justice.

These measures involve the slicing carried out by the PGR of the subjects investigated by the CPI. The Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for evaluating the facts that involve being investigated with jurisdiction in the higher courts.

The new paths after the conclusion of Covid’s CPI

The final report of the CPI asked for the indictment of 80 people, 13 of which had privileged jurisdiction. Among them, President Jair Bolsonaro.

Also on the list, the ministers:

Marcelo Queiroga, from Health;

Onyx Lorenzoni, from Labour;

Braga Netto, from Defense;

Wagner Rosário, from CGU;

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro; the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros; another five deputies (Eduardo Bolsonaro; Bia Kicis; Osmar Terra; Carla Zambelli Carlos Jordy); and the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, are also on the list.

THE TV Globo He also found that the measures taken by the PGR have already been distributed to the rapporteurship of ministers, who are going to assess the analyzes carried out by the team of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

The rapporteurs will be ministers Carmen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski, Roberto Barroso and Nunes Marques.

Aras’s position on the implications made by the CPI to the president were forwarded to Minister Rosa Weber, who is the rapporteur of an inquiry that investigates whether the president committed malfeasance in the case of the Covaxin vaccine.

The final report of the CPI, with 1,288 pages, attributed to the president nine crimes during the pandemic.

This week, Aras was being pressured by members of the CPI to give an account of the measures that would be adopted. He was even called to speak in the Senate.

Aras received the material from the CPI on October 27 and ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation to check whether there are connections between the elements of the CPI and all the procedures and investigations that are already underway in the PGR itself, in the Federal Supreme Court and in the Superior Court of Justice and that are related to the requests for indictment made by the CPI.

Since then, prosecutors have been evaluating whether the evidence presented by the CPI justifies the request to formally open an investigation to the Supreme Court and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).