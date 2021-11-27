Pig tied near Maracanã is rescued by activists

A pig was tied by a rope to a tree – with the flag of Palmeiras – in one of the accesses of the Maracanã, near the Bellini statue. The scene was photographed and posted on social media and the animal was rescued by a group of activists. One of them posted that the animal was trapped without water and without food. The information was initially published by ESPN.

According to the activist, the goal of the owner of the pig was to roast it during the final of the Libertadores this Saturday between Palmeiras and Flamengo.

“Tie up a defenseless animal, for a bad joke between fans? Let’s evolve! Report it please!”, posted activist João Valois, who rescued the animal.