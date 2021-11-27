Pig tied near Maracanã is rescued by activists

A pig was tied by a rope to a tree – with the flag of Palmeiras – in one of the accesses of the Maracanã, near the Bellini statue. The scene was photographed and posted on social media and the animal was rescued by a group of activists. One of them posted that the animal was trapped without water and without food. The information was initially published by ESPN.
According to the activist, the goal of the owner of the pig was to roast it during the final of the Libertadores this Saturday between Palmeiras and Flamengo.
“Tie up a defenseless animal, for a bad joke between fans? Let’s evolve! Report it please!”, posted activist João Valois, who rescued the animal.
In an interview with ESPN, João stated that his report was seen by other activists who got together to buy the animal, having seen that the trade in the animal for food purposes is allowed.
“We managed to get a bunch of people together, who went there to buy the piglet. I’m Flamengo, but I’m sad about that. If we could make people not play with the animals, use stuffed pets, never a pet. That’s true. As for the Police, there’s no law for that, and the pig had an owner, it’s sold legally. But if it had been a sighting of him being slaughtered, then yes. But we bought the pig this time, but we don’t know if it you’re going to buy another one again, do you understand?”, João reported.
Another activist who participated in the purchase of the animal said that the pig was from a street vendor. She posted a video of the animal being fed. Now he will be directed to a sanctuary dedicated to stray animals.