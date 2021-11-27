Piquerez and Arrascaeta seek consecration at home

Uruguayan representatives on the field, Arrascaeta and Piquerez return to the stage of their dreams in search of the Libertadores title. Today (27), the midfielder of Flamengo and the left-back of Palmeiras are the weapons of their teams in the Libertadores final, at 17:00, in Centenário.

The shirt 14 is considered Fla’s brain and went through a complicated period due to a thigh injury. Recovered, the athlete will start the match: news celebrated by the coaching staff.

It is a fact that the player is not in the fullest of his conditions, but his simple presence excites the fans and also the players themselves. At home, the Uruguayan is looking for his second title in the competition and glory in his country.

Piquerez arrived at Palmeiras at the end of July to relive a situation he had already been facing in the Uruguayan national team: replacing Matias Viña, starter in the team of Óscar Tabarez, who had just been fired from the position.

A little younger than Viña, Piquerez, 22, is not yet a finished player. But even so, it already demonstrates quality football. Which suggests that Joaco, as the former Peñarol full-back is known, can evolve and surpass the now Roma player, who is 24 years old.

The Uruguayan was enthusiastically received by Abel Ferreira when he arrived. He was on the list of players the Portuguese had chosen to be replacement targets for Viña. Speaking to interlocutors, Abel, who is always very critical of the signings made by the club, said he was very pleased with his arrival.

“It was a player that the football and scout department identified, we had been expecting to lose Viña for a long time, it was a very well-detailed matter for us in the football structure. The club understood that it was a good business opportunity, a good investment for the present and for the future,” said coach Abel Ferreira.

The two players are Defensor’s spawn and the fact that they both represent the small club in the capital makes “Violeta” employees happy. Gerardo Miranda, who trained both at the base, does not hide his pride to see them in action.

“It’s always important and we’re happy to see players we’ve managed to come back here and play in a Libertadores final. On one side is Giorgian, on the other is Piquerez. In Giorgian’s case, we feel proud for the kind of player he is. Whenever we can watch it, because it is a pride to know that we have contributed to the formation of a player who plays for one of the most important teams in the world,” Miranda told UOL Sport.