‘Pix Saque’ and ‘Pix Troco’ start on Monday

Merchants who make the services available may receive from R$0.25 to R$0.95 per transaction

ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT Central Bank will allow new Pix modalities from next Monday



Starting next Monday, the 29th, the pix, payment system of the central bank, starts to offer the “Pix Cashout” and “Pix Change“. Pix Saque will allow customers to withdraw money from commercial establishments with agreements such as supermarkets, gas stations, stores, among others. The transaction will be done by reading a QR Code or from the service provider’s application. The Pix Exchange is similar, but in this case, the customer makes a purchase through the Pix and can receive the change in cash. There will be a maximum transaction limit of R$500 during the day and R$100 at night, from 8 pm to 6 am. According to the Central Bank, establishments can work with lower limits. One of the goals of this implementation is to get more people into commerce. No fee will be charged to customers for up to eight transactions. Merchants who make the new services available may receive from R$0.25 to R$0.95 per transaction.

*With information from reporter Daniel Lian