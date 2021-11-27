The Central Bank (BC) published this Friday (26), in the Official Gazette (DOU), the amended regulation of Pix, which now has the Pix Saque and Pix Troco modalities. The new options were approved in September this year and are part of Pix’s Evolution Agenda Product.

According to Brazil Agency, the modalities will already be available from next Monday (29). According to BC, the offer of the two new products to users of the tool is optional, with the final decision being up to commercial establishments, companies that own self-service networks and financial institutions.

publicity

Pix Saque and Pix Troco will be available from Monday (29). Image: Rafapress/iStock

How does Pix Saque work?

Pix Saque will allow customers of any institution participating in the system to make withdrawals at one of the points that offer the service.

To access cash, the customer will make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a similar dynamic to a normal Pix, by reading a QR Code or from the service provider’s application. Then, the establishment delivers the amount in hand.

How does Pix Trocar work?

In Pix Troca, the dynamics are practically identical. The difference is that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be made during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the total value, that is, the purchase plus the withdrawal. The customer’s statement will show the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and purchase.

What is the limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco?

The maximum limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions will be R$500.00 during the day, and R$100.00 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). According to BC, there will be, however, freedom for the providers of new Pix products to work with limits lower than these values, if they consider it more suitable for their purposes.

Furthermore, according to BC, there will be no tariffs for individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs – just as normal Pix already works. However, there is a monthly limit of up to eight transactions.

Read more!

For merchants that provide the service, Pix Saque and Pix Troco operations will represent the receipt of a fee that can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with their institution of relationship.

“The offer of the service will reduce the costs of establishments with cash management, such as those related to security and deposits, in addition to enabling establishments to gain more visibility for their products and services (‘showcase effect’)”, says BC.

Have you already watched the new videos of Olhar Digital on YouTube? Subscribe to the channel!