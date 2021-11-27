Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, gives an unusual response when asked if she is being betrayed by the singer; come and see!

Sincere Mode Enabled! Poliana Rocha, wife of singer Leonardo, opened a box of questions for her followers this Thursday (25). While answering some questions, the influencer came across a question from someone about her marriage with the countryman, and gave a very unusual answer!

“Is Leonardo cheating on you?“, sent the internet user. “I do not know! And if you know, please don’t tell me! I do not want to know. My life is too good, thank God“, countered the blonde. Poliana also answered about the relationship between Virgínia Fonseca — her daughter-in-law and Zé Felipe’s wife — and Leonardo.

“Leo loves Virginia! Today he has her as a daughter. The biggest proof was going to the podcast (it’s been called by so many). Even tired of a day full of commitments, it was a surprise, because I would know that me, she and Camis would be happy“, she stated. This Thursday (25), the singer was successful by participating in “PodCats”, a project by Virgínia and the influencer Camila Loures.

Continues after Advertising

The relationship between her mother-in-law and Fonseca is also great. “I even think we were mother and daughter. We have an indisputable relationship. We understand and communicate with our eyes. I know how she is from the tone of voice on the phone“he declared. Poliana also claimed to get along very well with Margareth Serrão, Virginia’s mother. “We get along really well! She respects my way and I respect hers! You take very good care of my son and I have great gratitude! Love you!“, he wrote.

Leonardo gave details about the relationship

Sincerity belongs to the family! Kkk After Zé Felipe reveals intimate details of his relationship with Virgínia Fonseca, it’s time for the singer’s father, the countryman Leonardo, to put his mouth on the trombone! On Thursday (24) episode of “PodCats“, the singer commented in depth on his sex life with Poliana and also revealed how the couple’s first time was.

In October of this year, the duo completed 25 years of marriage. However, congratulated for the date on the podcast, Leonardo reacted with typical family sincerity and revealed that the years together were not so easy.

Continues after Advertising

“Congratulations what, girl! You have to give “my condolences”. Whoever overcame this pandemic married there has to put a statue at the door of the house. It was fuck*. I have a 38-year career and I’ve never spent two years together like this. I met her now in this pandemic”, he stated. Even with the outburst, the singer insisted on declaring himself to the blonde, with whom he shares his son Zé Felipe. “She is the best person I have ever met in my life”, he stated, visibly in love.

In conversation with their daughter-in-law, the couple also recalled the unusual beginning of their relationship, which would have taken place in a church. That’s a sign, huh?! Hahaha “We met inside the church. Leonardo was the best man at the wedding, he was accompanied by a girl he was with, such a beautiful brunette. When I arrived, he was on top of me. At the party, everyone was on top. I was 15 years old”, recalled Poliana. “At the end of the party, he said that I was the only one who hadn’t asked for an autograph. And I said: ‘I don’t like it very much’. He always says that I’m the only woman he’s conquered”, said the businesswoman.

Rocha also revealed that the two only stayed for the first time two years later, a fact that Leonardo confirmed when he gave his version of the story – this one, however, with much warmer details! “I was in no hurry. Until one day she said: ‘I think I want to give it to you'”, shot the singer. “I was never one to attack. Whoever wants to give, gives”, said the countryman, without mincing words. Just spy the full chat: