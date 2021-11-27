Ponte Preta x Coritiba – LIVE! Serie B; follow in real time

Ponte Preta x Coritiba face off this Friday (26), at 7pm, in Campinas, at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium, for the last round of Série B. Band B tracks all the details of the match in real time. See the schedule, lineups, refereeing and everything about the match.

LIVE

Game information – PONTE PRETA x CORITIBA LIVE

Round to close Alviverde’s participation in Serie B.

Series B classification

Closing the season this way, in fact, is reason for a lot of celebration for Coritiba. With practically the same team and under the command of coach Gustavo Morínigo, Verdão even managed to qualify for the quarterfinals. The work was maintained and this was one of the legacy of former president Renato Follador, who died this year as a victim of Covid-19.

Thus, Coritiba managed to make a solid B Series. It was in the G4 in practically the entire 2022 edition of the national competition. It fluctuated at some moments, especially in the final stretch, when it was fighting directly for the title, but nothing that would take away Verdão’s access, which will return to play in the first division next year.

CORITIBA INFORMATION

Coritiba will have a modified team in the “saideira” of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Willian Farias and Rafinha are suspended for the third yellow card and do not play. Defender Henrique and midfielder Robinho, injured, were banned from the match. Goalkeeper Wilson and defensive midfielder Val, released from that last game, also did not travel. Goalkeeper Alex Muralha, defender Wellington Carvalho, defensive midfielders Matheus Sales and Bochecha and young midfielder Biel will be the news against Macaca.

Lineups – PONTE PRETA x CORITIBA

Probable Black Bridge: Ivan, Kevin, Thiago Lopes, Cipriano and Marcelo Hermes; André Luiz, Léo Naldi and Fessin; Moses, Thalles and Josiel.

Probable Coritiba: Alex Wall; Nathaniel, Wellington Carvalho, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Matheus Sales, Gustavo Bochecha and Biel; Igor Paixão, Waguininho and Léo Gamalho.

DATASHEET

Ponte Preta x Coritiba

Local: Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, in Campinas (SP).

Schedule: 19h.

Referee: Douglas Schwengber da Silva (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Mauricio Coelho Silva Penna (RS).

VAR: Marco Aurélio Augusto Fazekas Ferreira (MG).