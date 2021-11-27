President of Cruzeiro gives deadline for SAF and trusts investor in the 1st semester

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, established the priorities that the club has until the end of this year. With Vanderlei Luxemburgo, already renewed for 2022, the targets of the board are to end the ban on athlete registration, the transfer ban, and also ensure the payment of salaries on time for athletes and employees.

“Always (to have salaries up to date). That’s the goal, we’re solving some things now. I spoke to the players, of course we want to make this happen. We have our priorities, salaries and transfer ban. These are our priorities.” , said the starry leader.

Sérgio did not want to set a date for the payment of the R$ 13 million related to the transfer ban, but he stressed that talks are moving towards finalizing this debt, as the team is already starting to plan for the start of the next season. A reinforcement has already been announced: the arrival of Maicon Roque, ex-Porto and São Paulo.

SAF

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues told journalists that Cruzeiro should already have the documents agreed for the creation of the SAF next week, starting the transition process and being a pioneer in Brazil.

“It should be next week, it is on the way to be that project of the first SAF in Brazil. God willing,” said the director, who trusts an investor in the first half of the year.

“The money coming through the SAF is one thing, the transfer ban is another thing. We have this money from investors for the first half of next year. I believe it will come in light of everything that is happening,” added Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

While this figure, the owner of Cruzeiro football, does not arrive, the president highlighted that he will continue to manage the club as he has been doing, raising funds and working to find solutions amidst the known difficulties of Fox.

“Like we’ve played so far. When we arrived, no one believed that we would be where we are. I think that at least R$50 million in FIFA paid, apart from the others. It’s about continuing to work, believing. And that’s what I always say, like the crowd did today, is never giving up on Cruzeiro. I won’t. Never easy, because Cruzeiro’s place is to fight for titles, always, always. , Brazilian Serie A, so I’ll never be calm because I’m a fan in the stands, so I feel what the fans feel. I’ll never be calm, but I’ll always keep working to make it happen and I guarantee it will happen.” , concluded Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

