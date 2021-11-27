Produced in Maringá, the electric car will have autonomy for 200 km and will cost R$ 95,000

Produced in Maringá, electric car will have autonomy for 200 km and will cost R$ 95,000 | Photo: Luciana Peña/CBN Maringá

The Wee, an electric car developed by the Brazilian company Kers, is on display this Friday, 26, in the parking lot next to the City Hall of Maringá. Despite the foreign name, Kers is a national company with global pretensions, hence the name which is an acronym in English for “kinetic energy recovery system”.

The term Kers, common in Formula 1, has to do with the recovery of energy when the car brakes. Whether Kers will become a multinational, time will tell. The first step is to start producing cars to scale.

According to the president of Kers, Carlos Motta, there is no national manufacturer of electric cars in Brazil that produces in scale.

Kers, which was born in Cascavel as an Automotive Technology Center, with support from Unioeste, has plans to put Wee on the market in the first half of 2022, and to produce at least five units a month.

And it’s all right that the Kers factory will be installed in Maringá, in the PR-317 industrial park, close to the regional airport. Unless the imponderable occurs, says Motta.

“Kers came to Maringá because we felt it in its population, in its companies, in the administration and in all the secretariats that got involved to support us with the State Government, in the articulation with the society of Maringá so that this undertaking takes place here in the city. So we believe that all negotiations will be successful so that this project can be implemented in Maringá, we are making every effort to make this possible in the short term. It’s feasible, just a few details because we can never say 100% because we have the imponderable, but I believe that with the support of the administration and society, together with the Government of Paraná, which already supports us”, explains the company’s president.

The Wee is a car with three wheels, for two people, with autonomy for 200 km, which can be refueled at home, in a maximum of 8 hours, reaches 100 km/h of speed and saves five times the cost of fuel. It will not be sold at dealerships. The idea is for the first units to be marketed for use by application or lease.

The superintendent of the Secretariat for Innovation, Economic Acceleration, Tourism and Communication, Michael Tamura, says that organized civil society in Maringá is committed to bringing Kers to the city.

“We see that the community itself gets involved and, in fact, knows where Maringá is being built. This shows the energy of the public power, the private initiative and the community also embracing the municipality’s actions”, comments Tamura.

The price of the first Wee units will be R$ 95,000.

