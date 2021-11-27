Promo on Play Store: 210 free or discounted Android apps and games

Black Friday is bringing a lot of deals on smartphones and electronics, and promotions have also reached the Google Play Store. Right now, the Android mobile app store has 210 general apps, games and customization items at discounted prices.

Of the total offers, 43 apps are being made available for free, while another 167 titles can be purchased for a reduced price. Some of the promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost.

Among the highlights at the time are the Poweramp music player, the Cubasis 3 digital audio workstation and the FBReader Premium e-reader. There are also three Square Enix SaGa games on sale. Last Monday (22) we announced another 113 opportunities, which are possibly still active in the Google app store.