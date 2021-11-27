PSDB President says that the results of the previews should come out at 6 pm

The national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, said this Saturday (27) in an exclusive interview with CNN that the results of the party’s caucuses should come out by 6 pm today. The legend seeks to define which candidate will run for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

Voting resumed at 8 am this Saturday. Members will be able to choose between Arthur Virgílio, former mayor of Manaus, Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, or João Doria, governor of São Paulo.

“If no complications occur, we are working to have results between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm”, said Bruno Araújo. “It is going very well. More than 8 thousand votes counted”.

According to the president of the PSDB, the party took measures not to repeat what happened last week, when the voting application had problems. “What happened last week was very likely an attack on the PSDB and on democracy… A week ago there were more than 1500 requests for access, many from abroad. We put together a very strong cybersecurity framework, more robust than it was last week.”

Divided Party?

Bruno Araújo told the CNN that the election result will not divide the party. “This candidate (winner) will start to build and heal open wounds, build internal units and sit for center candidacies to offer a candidacy outside the polarization.”